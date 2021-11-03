European App Store Regulations Open’Pandras Box





Craig Federighi, senior vice president of Apple software, said in a speech Wednesday that a proposed European regulation that could force iPhone users to install software from the web opens a “Pandora’s Box” across the computer network. He said it could pose a threat.

Remarks at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal represent Apple’s rhetoric escalation of what would go wrong if Apple was forced to change its App Store policy. Regulators and lawmakers around the world are scrutinizing the company’s control over iPhone software.

Apple is particularly concerned about Digital Markets Act. CEO Tim Cook previously said he had to allow Apple to “sideload,” that is, install iPhone apps from the Web rather than from Apple’s App Store.

“European policy makers have often been ahead of the curve,” Federighi said. “But demanding sideloading on the iPhone would take a step back. Instead of making an option, it could open a Pandora’s box of unreviewed malware and software.”

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, announced the Digital Markets Act last December. The law aims to prevent companies such as Apple, Google, and Meta (formerly known as Facebook) from abusing power. It contains a set of rules that require the platform to be open to competitors. Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to 10% of the company’s global annual revenue.

In a report filed with the U.S. SEC last month, Apple specifically cited the Digital Markets Act, which, if enacted, would require changes to Apple’s App Store, which could adversely affect the company’s performance. Said.

On Wednesday, Federighi did not address the potential financial impact on Apple. Instead, he argued that sideloading would trick users into downloading malware.

“People are routinely forced or tricked into performing sideloading, even if they have no intention of sideloading,” said Federighi, citing Google’s Android malware that allows sideloading. Mr. says. However, Google warns users not to do so with system messages and pop-ups.

Federighi argued that while technically skilled people could identify malware on the Internet, their parents and children could still be fooled into making everyone’s iPhone data less secure.

“The fact is that one compromised device, including a mobile phone, can pose a threat to the entire network,” Federighi said. “Side-loaded app malware can endanger government systems and affect corporate networks and utilities. The list continues.”

“One rule of DMA drives every iPhone user into the landscape of professional scammers who are always trying to trick them,” Federighi said. He said users can choose between iPhone and Android phones that allow sideloading.

Apple opposed changes to the App Store that limit how people install iPhone apps. In a US court battle with Epic Games, Apple’s decision to allow app developers to use their own billing software and link to it from their apps is compelling.

According to Apple, the App Store and approval process provide users with security and privacy. However, the App Store can make a huge profit to Apple through app download fees and in-app purchases, up to 30%.

Developers and regulators claim that Apple’s management of the App Store, including a ban on sideloading, reduces user choice and forces software makers to pay Apple for services such as payment processing. ing.

Federighi’s talk on Wednesday reflected some of the points Apple CEO Tim Cook pointed out earlier this year, especially when discussing scenarios where iPhone users could be hacked by sideloading. Was over.

“Looking at the technical regulations being discussed, I think there are some good things, and some things that aren’t in the best interests of the user,” Cook said earlier this year. Virtual appearance at a conference in France.

“To give an example that I don’t think is in the best interests, the current DMA language being discussed will force the iPhone to sideload,” Cook said. “Therefore, this is another way to get the app to the iPhone, and seeing it breaks the security of the iPhone.”

