Best weapons and artifacts for maximum support





Teyvat wouldn’t be an anime-style fantasy world without at least one cat ear working in the hospitality industry. That’s where Genshin Impact’s Diona comes in. Forgetting Keqing’s fake cat hairstyle, Diona is a real cat person who works as a bartender. The Cat’s Tail tavern in Mondostadt has been properly named and is one of the strongest support characters in the game.

Despite Diona’s drink-making skills, she actually hates alcohol, like fellow barkeeper Dirk. If she didn’t hate Dirk, that would be a great story point. Fortunately, Diona has other talents such as healing, shielding, and generally a top-notch support character. Her Icy Paws elemental skill fires a Cryo missile that grants a shield, and her Signature Mix heals and deals Cryo damage with AoE.

She appeared on Yoimiya’s banner a while back, but Diona is back again with the moment of Bloom of Tohma and Hootao. Anyone looking to get a five-star Pyro character may also land some copies of Diona. That said, we are here to perform the best Genshin Impact Diona builds and some alternative options.

The best Genshin Impact Diona Build

What makes Diona so powerful is that she is one of the only characters she can create shields with Genshin and heal with her abilities, and the other is Noel. As you can imagine, this allows her to play multiple roles at once. In particular, the strength of the shield is proportional to HP, so it’s very easy to create.

With that in mind, the best Diona Support builds improve the frequency with which you can use powerful abilities and make AoE bursts even more effective, rather than using artifacts and weapon abilities to enhance shields and healing. To target. This build needs to do both.

Weapon: Sacrificial Bow Artif: (4) Noblesse oblige

Diona with some real cats.

The 4-star Sacrificial Bow is one of the simplest weapons of Genshin Impact. Whenever you use an elemental skill, there is a 40% chance that the cooldown will end soon, increasing the amount of Diona’s elemental skill, or her shield, available. You can also make her healing burst even more active by providing a recharge of energy as a secondary status.

When it comes to artifacts, Noblesse oblige works better with a 4-piece effect that boosts party member attacks by 20% for 12 seconds when using Elemental Burst. This makes Diona ultimately similar to Bennett’s Fantastic Voyage, providing AoE recovery and attack boosts to counterattack enemies. The two-piece effect also boosts burst damage by 20%, so enemies caught with AoE will have to deal with the increased cryodamage.

As mentioned earlier, it’s worth making sure that the artifact boosts HP to increase Diona’s shield strength, and with the artifact, the healing bonus status isn’t lost either.

Genshin Impact Diona F2P Build

Diona mixes the drink here. miHoYo

Neither the Sacrificial Bow of the above build nor the Noblesse Oblige artifact set is particularly difficult to obtain. In fact, just upgrade your adventure rank and you’ll get the complete 5-star set of Noblesse Oblige. 4-star sacrificial weapons are also frequently displayed on the Epitome Call Banner.

That said, there are alternative options for building Diona in case any of the above does not occur.

Weapon: Favonius Warbow Artifact: (2) Beloved Maiden (2) Milliles Toughness

Diona’s specialty does no damage, so the choice of bows to help her in a supporting role is limited. However, the 4-star Favonius Warbow is great for healers, as it means that the critical has a 60% chance of generating 6 energies for the character. Its secondary statistics are also energy recharges, allowing Diona to use her healing bursts more often.

In the case of artifacts, the beloved of the two maidens improves Diona’s healing effect by 15%, and Milliles’ tenacity increases HP by 20% and strengthens the shield. Of course, if you need more healing-focused Diona, using Elemental Skills or Bursts will use four Maiden Beloved to increase incoming healing by 20%.

If you’re looking for a more basic build, the bow that bends behind the 3 star boosts your HP, and killing enemies will regenerate 8% of your HP. It is paired with an Exile set, and when using Burst, 2 pieces increase the energy recharge by 20%, and 4 pieces give 2 energy to party members every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. This will speed up your character’s energy recharge a bit and allow you to use bursts a little more often.

