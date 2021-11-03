Ubisoft pulls Far Cry 6 mission early released by “Accident”





Danny Trejo, if I protect you, can you give me a free taco? Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Far Cry 6 has only been released for a month. The game already offers some downloadable content, but unintentionally. Ubisoft recently admitted to promoting a free DLC mission with star Danny Trejo before arriving in December. Now, with a new console update, publishers have withdrawn their mission from the game and mistakenly stated that it was released too early.

In the mission, Danny Trejo will assemble the tacos. This is a shootie shootie bang bang game, so you need to protect Trejo from jerk and the Cuban government while Trejo is cooking. One of three crossover missions as part of the Far Cry 6 roadmap. Launched next month, the other two, Rambo and Stranger Things, will be available in February and March 2022, respectively.

As part of Title Update 2, the Ubisoft community manager under the handle of UbiKoality said the mission of Dani & Danny vs Everybody was too early. The company has removed this so players can check the final version in the future. This suggests that the currently running mission player (like YouTuber JorRaptor) may be different from the version Ubisoft is trying to add to the game.

Title Update 2 does a lot to Far Cry 6 besides removing the Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission. There are changes in quality of life, such as making the title sequence skippable and updating the color blindness mode. There are also bug fixes, such as fixing the loop death issue.

Read more: Easy Far Cry 6 Exploit completely eliminates weapon recoil

This update is pretty huge, at least on the PlayStation console, and weighs 49-60 GB on the PS4 and about 90 GB on the PS5. The Xbox player is a bit lighter, with updates 13-19 GB on the Xbox One and 14-20 GB on the Xbox Series X | S. Not yet on the PC, but the PC player can expect an update of 54GB. Thanks to the 47 GB HD Texture Pack, it grows on your PC for a total of about 101 GB.

G / O media may receive fees

Ubisoft has been making headlines for the last few months, especially considering that the general public is considering allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct in the workplace. According to the company, things have changed, but interviews with several current and former employees say the situation is about the same. Recently, Far Cry 6 has been in the news. This is after reporting that the player is obsessed with the game and is playing more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/ubisoft-pulls-far-cry-6-mission-released-early-by-accid-1847989099 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos