VALORANTs Killjoy teases Arcane with a short clip





According to a short clip, VALORANT agent Killjoy is clearly a fan of League of Legends and is excited about the next Arcane show.

Earlier this week, Riot Games celebrated the next release of the league-based Netflix show Arcane by announcing the Riot X Arcane event, which takes place in multiple titles such as League, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra. Fans can enjoy a lot of new content for all Riot titles and crossover content for each game.

Kill Joy here! The mystery is almost over and I had to share the excitement somewhere. Wow, I installed a harmless, minor, tiny little security bypass so I could post to this account. see you soon! pic.twitter.com/9IyNfpCLef

November 3, 2021

It turns out that multiple VALORANT agents are league fans. Killjoy hacked the official VALORANT Twitter account and sent a short message to fans today. She explained how excited she was in mystery and confirmed that she was a league fanatic. She also plans to create a cosplay on one of the bots and promised to post more updates later.

Fans also noticed that there are several names on her league’s friends list, including other agents such as Bleach, Brimstone, Jet, Raise, and Buckwheat. It turns out that the agent enjoys playing the league off-time when he’s not fighting a mirror version from another universe.

VALORANT players will be able to see some of the mysterious items in the game throughout November. They can grind arcane passes to unlock free rewards and buy premium item arcane collector sets. RiotX Arcane’s Narrative Companion also includes rewards for players who complete in-game missions.

Fans may see more updates from Killjoy throughout the month, including poor bots in cosplay. Arcane will drop on Netflix on November 6th.

