Hideki Kamiya sponsors “I’m sorry stream” in a fan letter

Yesterday, developer Hideki Kamiya hosted an apology stream, announcing a delay in the company’s next shooter, Sol Cresta, and then apologized. The stream was a kind of weird atmosphere, considering everything.

Sol Cresta was set to be the first title in the PlatinumGames Neoclassical Arcade series and was scheduled to be released in early December. Since then, like many creative director Kamiya’s games, it has been postponed to an unknown date. This is equivalent to Kamiya’s course, which in a recent interview with VideoGamesChronicle admitted that only one of his games was actually released on schedule.

The announcement included one of Kamiya’s colleagues reading a short letter from a fan. It’s the story of a young man who was grieved by the delay of Viewtiful Joe. He was similarly crushed by the delay of Sol Cresta. This is either a harsh accusation of gamers’ condition and their emotional stability, or a tremendous amount of shit performed. It ends with a desperate plea to the game developer, why is the game delayed? And, according to the translator, Kamiya answers … yeah. Kamiya then explained the delay in the game, due to a change in the game scope under development.

The Neoclassical Arcade series aims to modernize arcade classics in every way, from new paint to brand new system and design ideas. Sol Cresta is said to have grown according to this vision and will not be able to reach the first target date of the game. The delay is not particularly surprising, as this is clearly a passionate project for Kamiya, who is strange and enthusiastic. Combined with the harsh reality that we are still living in a pandemic, the grief of soulless shareholders has a major impact on people’s lives and work abilities.

More interesting to me than the delay itself is the announcement framing as a flow of apologies. As a very personal insult, gamers can be a group of infamous qualified people who are slightly behind the next release. Developers have to apologize for stupid bullshit that isn’t really their fault to counter this, putting them in a very nasty position familiar to those who know retail haloph trenches. Often retailed. This stream drew clear attention to this reality, whether intentional shit or not. Boys look bad for people who lose their shit late.

It is not a life-saving drug. That video game. About that normally.

