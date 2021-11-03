This custom Age of Empires IV gaming PC is a powerhouse of plate mail.





Age of Empires IV struck the storefront on October 28th, and the latest addition to the famous RTS series is like a traditional victory. To celebrate the release of the strategy game victory and the arrival of the Xbox Game Pass on the first day, Microsoft is working with fan-favorite high-tech YouTuber to bring a custom gaming PC with the latest components as well as the latest components. created. In metal armor.

Built by UrAvgConsumer, the custom Age of Empires IV PC features an AMD Ryzen 5600X gaming CPU, MSI gaming Z Trio RTX 3070, 16GB of G-Skill gaming RAM, and a dexterous Samsung 980 Pro SSD. The latest entry in the well-known strategy series doesn’t wage war on most gaming PCs, but UrAvgConsumer said he wanted “such a powerful system to have the power to back it up.” I am.

Of course, the interior of this commemorative build is impressive, but the real star of the show is the heavy metal look of the machine, which consists of armored shoulders and a short sword like a cherry blossom on top. The brave gaming PC may have a medieval theme, but UrAvgConsumer has added RBG lighting to the mix. This makes this project look like some kind of Eldritch Knight.

Needless to say, this platemail powerhouse is a gaming PC like no other, but Microsoft is far from perfecting the PC Builder series. In fact, the project has more custom rigs in the pipeline to celebrate the release of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. The latter needs to work well with Razer’s recently announced Halo-themed gaming keyboard and mouse.

Thankfully, the Age of Empires IV system requirements don’t require heroic knight skills, and the low spec mode of the game should lower the drawbridge of both old and new builds. However, if you’re still wondering, “Can I run Age of Empires IV?”, A friend of PCGamebenchmark can help you see if your rig is ready for battle.

