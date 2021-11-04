Apple’s Federighi Rails for App Sideloading on Monotone Keynote – TechCrunch





Craig Federighi, Apple’s Head of Software Engineering, broadcast a list of complaints about the proposed requirements for sideloading apps to the iPhone on stage at the Web Summit 2021 conference, calling this practice a “gold rush in the malware industry.” I explained.

This isn’t just because there’s lively debate on this topic, but it also puts a way on the iPhone to circumvent Apple’s long-standing app if EU Digital Markets Act is enforced as it is today. Because it may be obligatory. The process of saving and reviewing.

CEO Tim Cook already announced the company’s position (obviously against it) in June when the rule said it “could break the security of the iPhone.” So it’s no big surprise that Federighi backs up his boss, but by dedicating most of his on-stage speeches to a series of claims that are arguably misleading and not challenged at all, the viewers are lightly despaired. Provide notes.

Apple’s approach of manually reviewing each app and update has its own problems, but it’s no exaggeration to say that it’s a pretty good solution to prevent malware. But saying that your method is good is one thing, completely saying that no other method should ever be tolerated.

“There is a clear consensus here, that sideloading compromises security and puts people’s data at risk,” he said. That may be very true, but it’s not the only consensus. There is also consensus between developers and users, not to mention antitrust authorities, that Apple has used a squeeze in the iOS app market, which is far more of an obstacle than an asset to the global market. ..

“Our mission is to give people the choice of what we consider to be the best,” Federighi said shortly before embarking on a tactic against a particular choice. In his view, giving users the option of sideloading apps “will deprive consumers of a safer platform of choice.”

More choices are less choices, got it! Then he rushed to a rather painstaking metaphor that wanted to resonate with the homeowners in the crowd. Let’s quote everything here:

You have made a choice. You wanted to protect your family, so you bought a really safe home with a really great security system. And you are really happy with what you have done. It’s never been more creative or abundant than ever since you first moved to a thief. And in the real world of cybersecurity, this is no more true. The attackers are effectively pretending that the mail carrier is building a tunnel underground and trying to expand the backyard wall with a grappling hook. In this world, some of your neighbors have suffered repeated invasions, but the house you own has kept you safe.

But then the new law is passed. And in the noble pursuit of more optimized parcel delivery, your town demands that everyone build an unlocked side door on the ground floor of their home at all times. Now some of your neighbors, they love this idea. But you’re not so sure, knowing that once a side door is built, anyone can go through it. The safehouse you choose has a fatal flaw in your security system, and thieves are really good at exploiting it. In a nutshell, sideloading is unlocking the sidedoors and requesting it on your iPhone to make it easier for cybercriminals to break into your device. Well, I don’t think anyone wants it. At least that’s the case with all policy makers who intend to give users more choice and more protection.

Instead of making a choice, open Pandora’s box of software with unreviewed malware and deny everyone the option of iPhone’s secure approach.

No matter how clear this image is, it’s a little less than reality. The choice of using that door is up to you, and Apple has the responsibility and opportunity to very clearly explain the risks of that choice. Google wasn’t successful there in some respects, Federighi pointed out, but it sounds like something Apple could just improve. Most users don’t have the need or desire to sideload their apps. Even so, the idea is not to create the Archetypal Old West, where most computers have been used for a long time, but to create space in the market for competition. ..

Returning to his “favorite home,” it’s worth noting that Federighi didn’t mention that his large, secure front door had a special apple-shaped hole that could only deliver Apple-branded packages. Deserves. This isn’t just about making another hole in the house, it’s literally making the system an alternative to an effective system, but it’s been the only option for 10 years, and another one already run by a wealthy company. It is a relic of the era and is the richest in history.

There was considerable horror and FUD to go with Federighi’s semi-truth rowing on stage. Perhaps it’s not the exciting speech the audience expected of someone who was so influential in technology.

Obviously Apple will fight teeth and nails for the consumer’s right to choose what Apple has already chosen for them, although they may only be delaying the inevitable.

