Add the COVID-19 Vaccination Card to your iPhone’s Apple Wallet.Method is as follows

Apple users can now add a COVID-19 vaccine card to their iPhone and Apple Watch to quickly view evidence that they have received a shot. This is a timely feature of an ongoing pandemic. In particular, you may be required to prove that you are fully vaccinated before attending a restaurant or show.

In October, Apple made it possible for users to store verifiable health records in the Health app. This feature was included in the beta version of iOS 15.1, but not all iPhone owners. But now you can save your COVID-19 vaccination status so you can keep your printed card at home. This new feature is part of Apple’s latest iOS 15 update, which also includes FaceTime SharePlay and iPhone 13 Pro and ProMax ProRes videos.

However, if your vaccine provider does not provide you with a QR code or a downloadable file of your vaccine record, the new features will not work. Here’s everything you need to know about new features in Apple Wallet and more. Before adding a card, make sure your phone has been updated to the latest software update, iOS 15.1. In addition, here’s how to add your vaccine card to your Apple Watch: There is also a COVID-19 vaccine app in some states. I recently updated this story.

Add a vaccine card using a QR code

If the vaccine provider provided the QR code when the shot was taken, it can be scanned using the iPhone’s camera. When your smartphone recognizes the code, you’ll see a Health app notification. For easy access, you have the option to add it to your Apple Wallet and Health apps.

Upload the file from your vaccine provider

If you received a link to download the COVID-19 vaccine record, you can tap the link on your iPhone to save the information. Clicking on the link will give you the option to add the card to your Apple Wallet and Health apps.

Add an existing immune record to your Apple Wallet

If you connect your provider with the Health app to access your medical records, the app may display your COVID-19 immune record. A notification will appear below the vaccination record in the app.[ウォレットに追加]Tap to complete.

What to do if you only have a printed card

For now, Apple only accepts verifiable records. This means that you need to contact your provider to request a QR code or downloadable file to use the Apple Wallet feature. If not, there are other ways to store the vaccine status on your mobile phone. In some states, there is a COVID-19 vaccine app for residents, but if not, it works fine with clear images.

Other upcoming Wallet updates on iOS 15 will include support for digital versions of government-issued IDs, including driver’s licenses. According to one rumor, Apple validates identities that use facial recognition. This is similar to the approach that some bankers have already used to authenticate transactions on the iPhone.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.

