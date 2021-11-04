Attention exempts current users from subscription fees after rebound





Well-known developer Ginger Labs today announced that the popular note-taking app eliminates the need for current users to switch to the subscription model. The news arrives just two days after developers announce a new subscription model. In this model, current app owners who want to maintain the same functionality must start a $ 14.99 / month subscription by November 1, 2022.

Notability rolled back the original Monday pricing announcement and today posted an update on the company’s blog that addresses current customers.

Anyone who purchases Notability before switching to a subscription on November 1, 2021 will have lifetime access to all existing features and content previously purchased in the app.

This means that current paid users will not have to pay for the new subscription plan after updating to the new 11.0 version. You can also retain features that new free tier users don’t have access to, such as iCloud sync, unlimited editing, and features purchased from the Notability shop.

Notable Subscription Hierarchy Image as of November 1, 2021: Notable

These rapid changes have come after a backlash from many years of users who share contempt for the new subscription model. The company acknowledged the mistake and deeply apologized to its customers on its blog, which may not be the real reason. According to 9to5Mac, the change may be due to a violation of the Apple App Store guidelines. The terms of Section 3.1.2 (a) of the App Store Review Guidelines state that current paid customers must retain all the functionality of their paid apps.

Taking notes to change pricing is nothing new to app developers. Evernote is a great example of a popular app that recently complicated the subscription model. Migrating to Evernote and Notability subscriptions can increase your revenue. However, existing customers are in an unstable situation where they may decide to move elsewhere. Today, at least one other developer may be taking advantage of Notabilitys slip-up, and GoodNotes 5 is discounted from $ 7.99 to $ 3.99.

