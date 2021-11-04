Marvel’s midnight sun was delayed in late 2022





Screenshot: Firaxis

Marvels Midnight Suns, a tactical role-playing game like XCOM, was just announced within three months, but it’s late, developer Firaxis Games announced today. It will be released in late 2022 and will be pushed out of the previously vague March 2022 window.

Creative Director Jake Solomon and Senior Franchise Producer Garth De Angelis have issued a joint statement on Twitter. These extra months are used to add stories, movies, and overall sophistication and are essential to realizing our vision.

Read more: New Marvel game from XCOM creators

Similar to previous studio games, Marvel’s Midnight Sands is a tactical game that moves characters around a limited battlefield in turn-based combat. You create your own customized superhero. They have teamed up with other Marvel flagships, including Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Wolverine. (Listen to it for the constant expansion of Marvel’s video games.)

Despite the XCOM pedigree, early footage of Marvel’s Midnight Sands shows a slightly more forgiving tactical game. For one thing, there is no permadeath. Curiously, it features a card system that seems to be a pandemic these days (cough, cough back 4 blood). You clearly have straight psychic powers that are reminiscent of the abilities introduced in last year’s lukewarm and popular XCOM: Chimera Squad. As Solomon told Polygon, these design choices are intended to inspire the feeling that you really are a freak superhero, spandex, and everything.

As IGNs Reb Valentine points out, Marvel’s Midnight Suns was pushed from the current fiscal year of publisher Take-Twos to the next fiscal year.

We couldn’t get any more excited [Marvels Midnight Suns].. We don’t like when we have to slide the title. It’s not that common to us. This has been very unusual for the past few years, Take-Two director Strauss Zelnick told IGN that the 2018 game Red Dead Redemption 2 has been postponed multiple times. This is the situation we thought it made sense, and therefore we are standing behind it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/marvels-xcom-game-has-already-been-delayed-1847992456 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

