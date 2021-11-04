Nintendo Releases Animal Crossing Update One Day Early – TechCrunch





Pick up the Nintendo Switch and start downloading the “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” update. Because it will be midnight. Nintendo dropped the update to version 2.0 one day earlier.

Last month, Nintendo announced the biggest update to 2020’s biggest Switch game, which is due to arrive on November 5th. Currently, Happy Home Paradise DLC hasn’t been added to the game yet, but it’s a free patch.

New features include Roost Café, DIY recipe farming and cooking (apart from “Stardew Valley”), boating to a rare island with Kapp’n, gyroid hunting, and transformation with Harriet on Harv Island. There is shopping and so on. This update also includes improved quality of life, including additional home storage and storage sheds that can be placed around the island, so you don’t have to rush home every time you deposit an item. There’s also increased capacity for island ramps and bridges, a new camera mode (ideal for those crazy about “new Pokemon Snap”), and even motion-controlled stretching exercises that you can do with the villagers.

Animal Crossing Version 2.0: New Horizons is now available for download on Nintendo Switch with an unexpected initial release!

Here’s a new title screen showing the beautiful 2.0 version number we’ve been waiting for for over a year. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/5Rd6gE5Yax

— Animal Crossing World (@ACWorldBlog) November 4, 2021

After downloading the update, Isabel will discuss the ordinance and boat tours with Kappei in daily updates. The ability to enact island ordinances allows players to change the hours when villagers are most active. This is useful for gamers who can only play at certain times on the actual schedule. This is because the villagers behave differently throughout the day.

Unfortunately, boating in Kappei can only be purchased once a day on Nuuk Miles, so you can’t cycle the island indefinitely like you would when leaving the airport. However, this is a way to encourage Nintendo to play the game in moderation rather than speeding it up to 400 hours and burning it out within a few months, and will not touch the game again until the next update.

Version 2.0 of Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be the last major free update of the game, but the Happy Home Paradise DLC will be released on Friday as scheduled.

The DLC is priced at $ 24.99, but it’s also included as part of the new online membership Nintendo Switch Online + expansion pack, which was teased in September and released last week. The Online + extension also includes access to some Nintendo 64 and SEGA games.

