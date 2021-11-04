First person cam changes everything





Animal Crossing: New Horizons October’s direct presentation stated that the next major update will introduce a new perspective, but if you forget it, I won’t blame you. This update, which is currently being released early, is so large that there was a lot to do. But even knowing that it was coming, I couldn’t be completely prepared for everything to look different now.

I literally don’t mean, a distinctly different point of view is that the definition is not the same as the old third party view. But when you watch the videos people post on social media, you can actually understand the details of the game with the camera. If you have an OLED, you can see it all even better.

The little things, the obvious things, may put you in a pause. That false flowerbed swaying in the wind under my eyes. Or, for those who have spent hours building the best possible decorations with the utmost care, roaming around with a new camera will give you a taste of all the design choices you have made. I can. Yar, Im is staring at the brilliance of the fucking toaster here.

It’s also cool because they didn’t necessarily tweak the visuals themselves. Sure, there are new items that look very cool, but now you can see them in the first person all the time. You couldn’t see it this way.

I’m excited to do old New Horizon activities, such as going to aquariums and museums, with friends who have seen my collection before. The feeling is different. The cool thing here is that you can go beyond mere novelty. Fans have discovered that cameras can be used to scrutinize things like Redds artwork. This allows you to bypass the entire conversation you normally have. This is a time saver, considering how much time you need to spend mashing up A through the conversation.

So how do you rejuvenate a new perspective? Head to the Nuuk Terminal in the City Hall. You have to pay 1,500 miles for the Pro Camera app. This will bring up the first person view when you press minus on the controller. It’s a handheld mode and also includes a nested tripod mode that keeps things stationary. Unless you’re a fan of chaos, it should help you take eye-level pictures. Activating this in the Overworld obviously doesn’t turn around, but anyway, it’s definitely worth the mess, as you get a full 360 degree treatment, especially indoors.

Yes, there is a selfie mode with a new filter. It’s time to spend hours staring at your own home!

