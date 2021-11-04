Animal Crossing Giant 2.0 Gyroid Update Comes Live Very Early





Screenshot: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: If you’ve been waiting for New Horizons’ imminent v2.0 patch, you can take a sigh of relief. Nintendo seems to have pushed a major update live before the November 5th release date. Most people expected to download it tomorrow night, but no, Christmas came early.

Nintendo first elaborated on the content of last month’s v2.0 update in a fleshy direct presentation. There are too many, but the most notable additions are the returning characters Brewster and Kappei, the noisy gyroids, ordinances that allow you to customize how the island and its inhabitants operate, and lots of new furniture. Included (yes, the Froggie Chair is back), an updated list of hairstyles and more.

And that’s not all. Free Animal Crossing: In addition to the New Horizons v2.0 update, fans can also purchase the first (and last) paid downloadable content for the game, Happy Home Paradise. This extension allows players to design villas for a series of giant animal villagers and bring those design tools to the main island for even more ways to customize their homes. Happy Home Paradise doesn’t look alive yet, but the main update has enough to survive even the most enthusiastic fans for a short while.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was first launched on March 20, 2020, and was an immediate hit on the Nintendo Switch, partly because people were trapped in the early days of the covid-19 pandemic.

But more than a year later, even enthusiastic players realized that there was little reason to return to the island. The announcement of this new update has sparked a major celebration from the community. Much of the community is almost certainly seeing a progress bar that slowly fills up as the game updates.

Animal Crossing Day, everyone. I wish I had everything I had been hoping for, such as New Holidays. As for me, I’m afraid of what my island should look like now and will probably sit it down.

