Unreleased Game Bolt by Mafia 3 Studio Hanger 13 Canceled

Take-Two announced in today’s earnings announcement with investors that it has canceled a $ 53 million unannounced project. Sources tell Kotaku that the game was intended to be Destiny’s intravenous live service, a third-person action game developed by Hanger 13, called Bolt. The decision to cancel it surprises some developers in the studio and raises concerns about potential layoffs.

The Hangar 13 name and Volts tentative title have not been released, but T2 today announced that 2K has made a difficult decision to stop developing the project. The studio’s director and founder, Haden Blackman, emails the staff. A copy viewed by Kotaku. I think this is likely to be a shock, but I first heard it from me and wanted to provide some context.

Blackman writes that despite high in-house testing, Take-Two has determined that the cost of development is commercially infeasible due to current industry challenges.

We are confident that H13 employees will have plenty of opportunities to work on other games under development, both on H13 and throughout the label. 2K also assured me that the company believes that H13 can bring significant commercial success, and we will soon begin developing future projects.

As first reported by Bloomberg, Bolt has been in development since 2017 and has undergone many iterations. Sources told Kotaku that one of the unique aspects of the three-player co-op game is the technology that allows you to see enemies join more challenging enemies. This action has the role of tank, healer, DPS and was described as an arcade with many traversals. The code name was an abbreviation for Voltron.

Sources told Kotaku that canceling the project would affect nearly 200 people.

Hanger 13 was founded by 2K Games in 2014 and announced the Mafia III a year later. The game was released in 2016, but did not reach the Metacritic score or sales expected by parent company Take-Two. The studio was hoping to make a Mafia IV, but those plans were canned. Instead, we started working on a new IP called Rhapsody, which Kotaku reported in 2018, but the project didn’t happen. Today, Rhapsody seems to have finally transformed into a Volt.

As a result of these struggles, the studio was laid off in 2017 and 2018. A meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss the future of the studio. Many of its developers are still working remotely for a pandemic.

The publisher, 2K Games, did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Update: 11/3/21, 10:16 pm ET: A 2K spokesperson provided Kotaku with the following statement:

The latest project in Hangar 13 was creatively ambitious and inspiring. As we pursue new intellectual property, we may occasionally encounter situations requiring cancellation. We encourage teams to pursue passion, take creative risks, and balance prudent commercial and financial decisions with an unwavering commitment to provide the best entertainment experience. We are fully confident in the leadership and development team of Hangar 13 and believe that we can bring significant commercial success in the future. Hangar 13 leadership works closely with 2K to allow members of the Hangar 13 team to continue their meaningful work as part of Hangar 13 or as one of the other development teams.

