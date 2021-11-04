Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Update Released-Everything You Need to Know





Nintendo has set the Animal Crossing update to live one day earlier.

Nintendo

surprise! Nintendo did something sneaky and set up a major 2.0 update for Animal Crossing live. The update was scheduled to be released on November 5th, but it was released early.

As the company revealed in its Animal Crossing Direct presentation on October 15, this will be the last major free update of the game, but it will introduce a ton of new features and content to the popular Switch lifesim-paid DLC. Will arrive with an extension that adds more work to do.

Returns a character

Among other things, the 2.0 update adds Brewster’s Cafe The Roost. The cafe is on the second floor of the museum on your island. You can grab a cup of coffee and even come across other islanders resting there. You can also use Animal Crossing amiibo figures and cards to invite specific characters to the cafe.

Brewster isn’t the only character back in the game. Following the 2.0 update, you will encounter Kappei at the pier on the island. Kappei can take you on a boat tour and take you to a mysterious island with new plants and different seasons and times. Of course, Kappei also sings his trademark Sea Shanty during the voyage.

Brewster’s Cafe is coming as part of the New Horizons 2.0 update.

Nintendo

Herb Island has also undergone some important changes. Harv is working with Harriet, a hair stylist from a former Animal Crossing game, to extend the island to a square. You can donate bells to fund a variety of new buildings, including permanent shops for Sahara, Kick, and other characters. Fortune-teller Katrina and former game mayor Tortimer will be back as well as Reese and Cyrus. A couple of alpaca can customize the furniture for you.

new function

The 2.0 update also introduces a variety of new features and items. Using Plaza’s new tape deck, you and other islanders can now participate in stretches, similar to the morning aerobics played during the summer in the original Animal Crossing game of Nintendo GameCube. rice field. You can stretch using either the buttons or the motion controls.

Island Ordinance from Animal Crossing: New Reef is back. You can choose the ordinance to further tailor your experience to your playing style. For example, the Early Bird Ordinance activates all islanders earlier than usual.

The camera function of the game has also been expanded. With the new ProCamera NookPhone app, you can view the island from a first-person perspective and take pictures of villagers and landscapes. You can also set up a tripod to show the character in these pictures.

Moreover, the exchange of villagers is expanding. Your islanders can invite you to their home and hang out, and they can even drop in at your home for a sudden visit.

New items and customization

Nintendo has also introduced a number of new items and customization options in the 2.0 update. Tom Nook can remodel your home with a variety of new looks. There are also new types of fences, some of which can be customized. Besides, there are DIY recipes for new dishes. You can plant vegetables such as tomatoes and carrots and use the ingredients to make dishes such as soups and pizzas.

As soon as you have accumulated a lot of Nuuk Miles, you will be able to replace them with new furniture such as new types of fountains and street lights. Nintendo is also adding an outdoor storage that connects to your home storage box and an outdoor ABD device that gives you easy access to your account without having to return to the resident service building.

You can dig up a gyroid and place it around your house.

Nintendo

Totake is also expanding the set list. Wandering musicians have 12 new songs to play after the update. The gyroid from the previous game is also back. You can dig up gyroid debris from the ground, plant it, water it, and grow new gyroids. In addition, Nintendo will add 11 new gestures and 11 new hairstyles to the game, allowing you to customize the ceiling of your home with lights and other fixtures.

Happy Home Paradise Paid DLC

Happy Home Paradise Paid DLC allows you to design dream villas and other buildings for different characters.

Nintendo

In addition to the free 2.0 update, Nintendo has released a paid DLC extension for New Horizons called Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise. Similar to the Happy Home Designer game for Nintendo 3DS, this extension allows you to build dream villas and other types of buildings at the request of different villagers.

Happy Home Paradise DLC is priced at $ 25. It is also included free of charge as part of the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier. The cost of an individual extension service subscription is $ 50 per year, while the cost of an annual family plan covering up to eight different Nintendo Accounts across multiple systems is $ 80.

