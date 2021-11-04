This rare Apple computer affiliated with Chaffey College is being auctioned – Daily Bulletin





Older computers that were collecting dust in the Alta Loma garage could get over $ 200,000 at this month’s auction.

On November 9, 2021, a small auction house in Monrovia launched the Apple Computer, one of the first Apple 1 computers manufactured by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, the Silicon Valley duo, a $ 1 trillion computer, tablet, Smartphone company.

The people of John Moran Auctioneers and Appraisers, after a recruitment lecture on how to cash your “hidden jewels”, a member of the audience, a former Chaffey College where he owned a “hanging” computer. Auction house manager Noel Valentino said in Altaloma, near Rancho Cucamonga, near the university, which was shocked when he contacted his students.

“I almost fell when I heard it was an Apple-1,” she said on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The original Apple-1 computer, assembled by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, was out of the box by Ian Anderson with John Moran Auctioneer before being exhibited at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. It will be taken out. Photo courtesy of Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Computer estimates fall between $ 400,000 and $ 600,000. The minimum bid is set at $ 200,000.

But this story doesn’t just sound like an episode of the PBS show “Antique Roadshow.”

According to the auction house, the student purchased a computer from a professor of electronics at Chaffey College in 1977. The original owner, the professor, sold it for $ 650 and used that money to upgrade to the Apple II.

According to the auction house, the name of the current owner is not disclosed, but he is believed to be a former Chaffey College student because there are only two computer owners.

Therefore, the auction house registered the computer as “Chaffey College Apple-1” and the copyright is included in 1976. Since its purchase, the original computer, the predecessor of the Macintosh, iPad, and iPhone, has never left Rancho Cucamonga.

Steve Seedschlag, a professor of computer information systems at Chaffey College, said:

Neither Siedschlag, a professor of Chaffey for 20 years, nor anyone else at the university knew that a symbolic part of computer history was once owned by colleagues and ex-students.

“Who knows, he (professor) may have used a computer to calculate some electronic circuits,” Siedschlag speculated.

In 1976, Jobs and Wozniak, who worked in Jobs’ parents’ garage in Mountain View, handcrafted 200 Apple-1s, the forefront of personal computers. Of these, 175 were sold, but 25 may have been damaged and used for scrap parts. The 50 was purchased by ByteShop in Mountain View, California. This is an early outfit for computer programmers and hackers.

Perhaps a professor at Chaffey College bought it from ByteShop, Valentino said. The circuits, motherboards, and keyboards are housed in a wooden frame made of core wood that shop owner Paul Terrell added to his computer.

Only six of the Apple-1 computers have wooden casings made from rare Hawaiian wood. The computer on display at Chaffey College on Wednesday, November 3rd also included a monitor added in 1986.

Auction houses on Walnut Avenue in Monrovia usually sell paintings, jewelry and other ancient items. This is the first time an electronic device has been auctioned, Valentino said.

The auction was featured on the ticker at Times Square in New York and was widely promoted. According to Valentino, the house has already been bid on the phone.

The appraiser verified the authenticity of the computer and attached a range of values. However, auctions can go beyond that range. According to Valentino, the Bonhams Auction House on Madison Avenue in New York sold the Apple-1 for $ 905,000 in 2014.

“The exciting thing about auctions is that you don’t know what will happen,” she added. “Only two people really want it, and they can do more.”

The total number of Apple-1s currently in existence is unknown. According to Valentino, about one or two are auctioned each year.

“There may be others in the basements of these people,” she said.

Siedschlag, who teaches cybersecurity and other computer science classes at Chaffey College, said he had never met Jobs or Wozniak, but attended a Jobs lecture once. Jobs died of pancreatic cancer in 2011. Wozniak, now 71, recently launched a green energy company.

Will Siedschlag want to buy part of the history of computers?

“No,” he said with a laugh. “I’m not going to bid. Imagine Wozniak coming to buy it.”

According to Valentino, the auction will not be held live due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, virtual bidding will start at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 9th. Find the live stream atjohnmoran.com. Bids for absentees will be made by phone. Please call 626-793-1833 for bidding or more information.

