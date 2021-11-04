Sonos Voice Assistant may work with Alexa, but it doesn’t work with Google Assistant





When Sonos purchases privacy-focused voice assistant Snips in 2019, build assistants that improve customer usability and control, rather than face-to-face with larger assistants from other major tech companies. Strongly suggested that he was planning. Almost two years later, Reddit users found the code in the Sonos app, which appears to display Sonos Voice Control voice commands (via the protocol), so it might be closer to using the company’s homemade assistant.

The code string allows you to play and pause music, adjust the volume, check your Sonos battery, and more. Reddit users have also found what looks like the Sonos Assistant logo and evidence suggesting that the assistant can be enabled with the Amazons Alexa instead of the Google Assistant. You can see the icon in the image below (Sonos’ voice assistant icon is very similar to Alexa’s icon).

Sonos icon (left) and Amazons Alexa icon (right). Image: u / michary And the Sonos icon next to the Google Assistant icon. Image: u / michary

This isn’t the first clue that Sonos voice assistants may be imminent. Earlier this year, the company posted a survey on a potential new product called Sonos Voice Control (as you can imagine!). Research has shown that to activate the assistant, simply say Hey Sonos and all commands are processed locally on the device. Research shows that Sonos Voice Control and Alexa work on the same speaker.

Sonos was also involved in a court battle with Google and sued search giants in January 2020 for copying speaker technology. In addition, Sonos says it is preventing Google from allowing Alexa and the Google Assistant to be used side-by-side with Sonos speakers. Sonos may provide customers with multiple assistants at once by providing their own voice assistants.

I won’t comment on rumors or speculation, but as mentioned earlier, our team is working on ways to improve Sonos’ voice control experience, a spokeswoman for the company told The Verge.

