Microsoft plans to use Mesh for Teams to bring 3D workspaces to remote workers in 2022.





Extend / Mesh for Teams interface and virtual workspace.

Microsoft has announced its intention to create an immersive 3D platform called “Mesh for Teams” for virtual conferencing. As the name implies, Mesh for Teams builds on your company’s existing Teams collaboration platform and implements the mixed reality capabilities of Microsoft Mesh.

Announced earlier this year, Mesh is a virtual conference and other collaborative rally in mixed reality (virtual reality, augmented reality, or any combination of the two) using a variety of devices, including its HoloLens products. Platform for. Above all, Windows Mixed Reality headsets. Users can roam the virtual workplace with a permanent avatar that accurately reflects body language and facial expressions.

At work, use Mesh for Teams to invite employees to log in to a 3D or 2D collaboration workspace. Sitting around a virtual conference table, workers can do some things that are not possible in the real world. For example, a presenter can see his notes in 3D space near a virtual whiteboard, but a person watching a presentation can only see what he wrote on the board.

The service comes with some pre-created workspaces, but companies can create and customize their own workspaces, just as employees can create avatars. You don’t need a VR headset at first. Workers can join their smartphones and laptop computers to see the space on the screen.

According to a Microsoft blog post on this subject, the platform initially only animates the avatar’s face based on the voice cue when the user speaks. But soon, Microsoft will use a webcam to provide these avatars with basic mirroring of the user’s facial expressions.

Such technologies were also found in Apple’s Animoji feature for the iPhone, Kinect peripherals for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, and even large-scale multiplayer online games a few years ago, such as EverQuest II. This technology is also prominently featured on Amazon’s Twitch streaming platform, like innovative streamers like the VTuber movement and CodeMiko.

Magnified / 3D avatars may appear with your real face in regular video calls.

Microsoft’s announcement is full of references to “Metaverse,” which has recently re-popularized with a statement of intention from Facebook-to-Meta-turned CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The term derives from a science-fiction novel titled Snow Crash, which is dystopian in contrast to the bright tones struck by Meta, Microsoft, and other leading tech companies in the wave. I explained the function in terms.

Zuckerberg may have recently announced a pivot to the so-called Metaverse to distract from the serious and serious problems with Meta / Facebook’s core business, but he chose to defend it (and Microsoft too). The concept (promoted here) precedes that move. Venture capital has been devoted to mixed reality workplace startups in unprecedented amounts over the last few years.

It’s far from a new idea and has been seen on platforms like Second Life (which still exists). However, investors and corporate leaders will find a combination of pandemic social and cultural impacts, improved VR and AR technology and accessibility, increasingly efficient mobile processors, expanding remote work, and new applications for machine learning. We believe it is paving the way to provide the workplace with an immersive, permanent, networked alternative 3D layer. This is natural enough to appeal to both workers and employers.

But today, there are still major technical barriers to the realization of that vision.

Mesh for Teams is far from what Zuckerberg and others are talking about in the distant future. It requires holograms and augmented reality technology in addition to virtual reality, or not virtual reality, for a more natural and comfortable experience. But Microsoft’s first attempt to ride the wave of investor and media hype over the so-called “metaverse” concept.

The first version will be available to Teams users by the end of 2022.

