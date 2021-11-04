Where to find Brewster with ACNH 2.0 update for Nintendo Switch





Screenshot: Nintendo

After a long wait, Animal Crossing Brewster arrived in New Horizons a little earlier than planned, at least if he knew where to find him. Nintendo may have made a good start to players with a major 2.0 update of the game, but Coffee Sling Pigeon isn’t hidden in clear visibility.

All ACNH players will definitely come across him, but if you’re reading this, you probably don’t want to wait longer than necessary. So here are the steps to get a caffeine-fueled entrepreneur to your island faster:

Ask them to build a museum. Get a 3 star island rating (when the KK slider visits) Make sure you have already donated sea creatures to Brothers Talk to Brothers, and Hell tell me about Brewster Talk to Kappei and bring him Take him to a new island. Find Brewster there. Go back to the museum and tell Brothers that you found him.

GameXplain also has a helpful how-to video on this topic.

GameXplain / YouTub

It sounds simple enough, and that’s as long as you take every step. Players are beginning to flood the ACNH subreddit with the question that the Brewster does not appear because one of these steps was not triggered. Complicating the matter is the fact that another long-awaited addition to New Horizons, Kappei, only allows boat tours once a day (and it costs 1,000 Nuukmiles). .. If you take a tour before Blathers talks about Brewster, you won’t see him appearing on a new island. Only ACNH Island representatives can meet Brewster, so if more than one person is using the Nintendo Switch, make sure they are also using the main account.

Brewster’s arrival will be further delayed if not done correctly, as it will take a day to build a brewster. Unless you want to start time travel. A frowning emoji.

If you haven’t caught up with ACNH all this time, you’re cutting your job for you. Building a museum and getting a 3 star rating doesn’t happen overnight. But in Animal Crossing, it was always about traveling. Even some hardcore players have promised to start over with the game to celebrate the new onslaught of content. No matter how long it takes to prepare the island, Brewster is finally ready.

