Nintendo Updates Super Mario 3D All-Star for N64 Controller





Nintendo 64 controllers are now supported! Image: Nintendo

Nintendo is a new update, Ver. Has been released. 1.1.1, Add support for Switch’s new Nintendo 64 controller to Super Mario 3D All-Star. This is the first update since the Nintendo GameCube controller was added to Super Mario Sunshine last November.

Below are the patch notes for the latest updates.

Ver. 1.1.1 (Released on November 3, 2021) General

Super Mario 64 now supports the Nintendo 64 controller (sold separately) exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. Players can now play this title using the same controls as the original Nintendo 64 release.

Released in 2020, the Super Mario 3D All-Star features Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy high-resolution ports. The compiled game was a huge hit when it was released, but was removed from the Nintendo eShop on March 31, 2021. The following message will be displayed on the official website of Nintendo Super Mario 3D All-Star.

The digital version of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars game is no longer available for purchase. If you have already purchased the digital version from the Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com, you can always re-download the game if it has been removed from your device. Please visit support for instructions.

The code is always available, even if you purchased the download code from a retailer. A physical version of Super Mario 3D All-Star can be purchased as soon as it is out of stock.

It’s a shame that Super Mario 3D All Stars are no longer available for digital purchases, but it’s possible to track a physical copy of the game. But with Nintendo’s history of continuing to support hardware and games, such an update isn’t a surprise at all. But that’s certainly a good thing.

If you missed it, read the Kotakus Super Mario 3D All-Stars review here.

