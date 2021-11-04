Activision stock is on its worst day in 13 years.





Activision Blizzard, an inventory of video games, is in the midst of a major sale.

After announcing the delay in the latest release of the Overwatch and Diablo franchise, shares fell by more than 14% on Wednesday, the worst day since November 2008. The studio has been working on allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination and was dismissed in the last quarter and development was suspended.

Activision is by far the worst performing video game stock. Its share decreased by 28% in 2021. Competitor Take-Two Interactive and Electronic Arts is also low this year, but it’s only part of Activision’s loss. Video game stocks, which were raised during the worst Covid pandemic blockade, lost support with this year’s reopening.

“Currently, stocks are very oversold each week. It’s a two-year area of ​​trendline support as it has fallen to the mid- $ 60 level where it hits the trend from 2019,” said Mark Newton, global head. increase. An overview of Fender Strat’s technology strategy was given Wednesday on CNBC’s Activision move on “trading nations.”

Activision’s daily Relative Strength Index is an indicator of overbought or oversold assets, below 26. Readings less than 30 indicate an oversold condition.

“It makes sense to consider stabbing such stocks. It’s already fallen,” Newton said. “This is really [reopening] It’s a trend that’s happening to all these companies, but I’m not sure if you want to own the strongest. I would rather own something that has already seen most of its weaknesses. It’s oversold now. So it’s a good idea to consider buying here. “

Take-Two Interactive reported earnings this week.

Delano Saporu, owner of Take-Two, founder of New Street Advisors, is considering regaining inventory. He said the product slate looks strong, especially in sports releases such as NBA 2K. Saporu said trends could change after underperforming the market this year.

“It used to fall, but it has fallen. Last month, stock prices were on the rise and I think past earnings are still gaining momentum. In the same interview with, he has even more upward momentum. “

Saporu added in an email to CNBC after Take-Two’s earnings that the report confirms his long-term belief in stock. He specifically noted higher-than-expected revenue from major franchises such as Red Dead Redemption.

Take-Two rose 16% last month. Stocks are currently down 14% from their February peak.

