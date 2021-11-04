Apex Legends players want to increase their player caps by 60 with the new Stormpoint Map





Apex Legends players have labeled Storm Points as “too big” for 60 players and hope Respawn will increase their caps in the next patch.

With the arrival of Apex Legends Season 11, the community is excited to master the new Legend Ash, but the most notable is the tropical cyclone map.

Developers filled with giant gravity cannons, ferocious wildlife, and more POIs than ever did not hesitate to design and complete the Stormpoint.

However, despite all the positives, some players struggle to find the enemy to kill in the match, claiming that the map often feels baron and empty.

Many players attribute this to being 15% larger than World’s Edge and are calling on developers to increase the 60 player limit.

Respawn EntertainmentStorm Point is the largest map in Apex Legends.Apex Legends players want to increase the number of players and increase storm points

For matches at Kings Canyon, World Edge, Olympus, and current Storm Points, the maximum number of players is limited to 60.

The community is happy with this number of players up to this point, but with the Season 11 map, some ask if it should be increased.

Storm points need to be capped so that a thread that claims to be “too big” for 60 players pops up on Reddit and the action doesn’t end immediately.

“It’s too big and too many levels. If you don’t choose a hypermobile legend like Paswald or Horizon, you’ll play with a big handicap,” wrote one frustrated player.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends Season 11 was released on November 2nd.

Many users agreed with the idea that Apex matches would need to include more players, but expressed concern that the update could make the server even worse.

“I agreed that this game generally requires a large lobby, but the server is so bad that it will probably melt,” another user wrote.

It’s clear that the community loves the landscape and environment of the new map, but players want more action at each POI.

However, developers may object to making changes, as increasing the player cap can increase third-party encounters and loot issues.

