New World Patch 1.0.5: Complete notes and updates





Amazon Games has addressed coin sellers, exploits, bugs, and balance changes with the latest New World patch.

The developers finally started selling coins in patch 1.0.5, banning and suspending their accounts, while adding restrictions to block and prevent future sellers. They also fixed a game-breaking exploit that allowed players to duplicate gold and items, ending a short-lived blunder.

The Life Staff Protection Orb has also undergone some coveted changes. The outpost rush has been tampered with and fixed. Also fixed a long list of bugs, from repair kits to trading posts.

The complete list of notes for New World Patch 1.0.5 is as follows:

Coin sellers have banned and suspended many of the reported accounts Added restrictions to prevent transactions and currency transfers between players from characters below level 10 or characters whose accounts are less than 72 hours. If you log in after your account has passed 72 hours, you will be able to trade and transfer currencies after reaching level 10. Redistribute the value of coins from the initial quest to the second half of the main story quest line, keeping the total amount of coins earned the same. Shortly after quest trading post use will be restricted until the new character accepts the trading post referral quest on the first payment Fixed a bug that allowed exploiters to duplicate items via storage sheds and craft stations. Introduced by the developer fixing an issue of duplicating gold in a territory project by disabling a transaction and preventing it from happening in the future if the transaction needs to be re-invalidated. CombatLifeStaff: Removed a small area of ​​effect (AoE) that was triggered by the Orb of Protection passthrough from all hits in the base version of Orb ofprotectionAoE is no longer triggered by passthrough from the Aegis upgrade. n Enemy / Object Now Attribute Respec Coin Cost Reduced by 60% Weapon Mastery respec Azoth Cost Reduced by 75% Chisel Coin Cost Reduced by 20-50% Depending on Tier To Promote Competition in Outpost Rush, Amazon Slightly reduced the losing team’s coins and Azoth’s rewards Amazon FactionIdentical Weapon Equipping: Players will no longer be able to equip both weapon slots with the same type of weapon. Developers want each weapon slot to have a different weapon type to open up a variety of combat. This change also addresses issues that can occur when exchanging between weapons of the same type. GroupScalingPassives: Fixed issues that could cause passive effects that scale with the number of nearby enemies, such as Bloodlust (Great Ax) and Against All Odds (Hatchet). Spell Strike Consistency: Fixed an issue that caused some magic spells such as Ice Storm and Gravity Well to consistently not hit Resilient (Item Benefit): This benefit instead reduces all damage. Fixed an issue that caused PvP flags only for damage from critical hits: Fixed an issue where PVP and PVE players could heal each other. Fixed an issue where players could leave the starting fort before the outpost rush match began. Outpost rush. This will prevent players from getting multiple summon tokens for every 500 azoth. Fixed an issue where summoned ally nameplates could appear hostile. Fixed an issue where Battlebread (Outpost Rush Food Buff) would be twice as effective as intended. Updated tool tips. To properly explain the buffs provided by BattleBread and Monster Slayer’s Stew / Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a teleport loop if teleported from OutpostRush while using unstuck General bug fix Fixed an issue where some people couldn’t join The outpost rush no longer requires coins to use because of the pending group inviteRepair kit when using consumables from the inventory screen Fixed an issue where players could use the wrong consumables Fixed various issues with the intrusion status displayed before the intrusion was declared Fixed a login pop-up issue explaining housing tax compensation Fixed permissions g Animating magical weapons will cancel the primary attack with weapon exchanges and target spells, resulting in a faster rate of fire than intended. Ice Gauntlet Upgrade Fixed an issue where Pylon Dodge only worked immediately after deploying Ice Pylon. A player who loses his home while offline during maintenance. In a future update, the developer will refund the player who has this issue. Exact details regarding refunds will be provided in the corresponding update note. Fixed an issue where enemy AIs would be duplicated during the quest and would stack spawns. Fixed an issue where players could start server transfers when attending the ShiveringTimbers tutorial.Improved server performance when a large number of players who are unresponsive or delayed gather in a village Fixed an issue where many players were not correctly aware of the impact of some regions when submitting PvP missions at the same time. But Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when fishing with lag Fixed UI notifications for landing on hotspots while fishing Tool bonus craft rate is 0 in languages ​​other than English Fixed localization issue showing as% Fixed time to properly explain time in Europe Fixed an issue where the change from CEST to CETF prevented the gear score from increasing above 589 from the drop reward Fixed speculative fix Implemented a change to help developers dig into the “timed out while waiting for the server to explain the world” issue and added a fix to reduce the occurrence Amazon While continuing to investigate this issue

