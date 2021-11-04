A mix of dunes and devilish stars.





While fighting Hydra behind the sand-covered Tokyo Tower, I couldn’t help thinking of another world, the world of the Sand Planet. The shining sand of the bombed Shin Megami Tensei pair, Tokyo after the end, is certainly superficially similar to the terrain of Arakis, but the emotions I felt while crossing the Nintendo Switch game were Dennis Villeneuve. The beloved series, which was similar to what surprised me when I saw the blockbuster, was finally well realized on a big, modern screen.

Megami Tensei V, released on November 11, is the latest in the long-standing role-playing game “Megami Tensei” series. Like the dunes, this franchise has a history. The first entry, Digital Devil Story: Megami Tensei in the 1987s: Nintendo Famicom’s Megami Tensei was based on a trilogy of science fiction novels about the devil calling computer programs. For gameplay, set up a basic franchise template. Turn-based combat, dark themes, and numerous demons to recruit and collect. The formula proved victory, and since then Shin Megami Tensei has produced numerous sequels and spin-offs. Many of these releases are limited to Japan, the mainline game remains a niche in the west, and the latest entry in the Nintendo 3DS Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse arrived over five years ago.

Stateside, this series is most relevant to the spin-off series Persona, who surpassed the mainline Shin Megami Tensei game in both popularity and admiration. Whereas the NES’s original release of the purest distillation, the Megami Tensei game, prioritizes dark and apocalyptic themes alongside the toughest battles, the Persona game is brighter, brighter, and more flashy. Yes, it focuses on character-driven storytelling. Most of the time playing modern persona games is spent watching cutscenes and reading conversations. These stories are thrilling and sometimes inspiring, but you can also get stuck by repeating the beats of the same story and the ropes of the anime characters. -Time execution time.

Shin Megami Tensei V does not have such fluff. The story here follows a high school student and some of his peers in Tokyo Par for a series of courses, especially persona games. Soon, a dramatic event will occur and our hero will be dropped to another version of Tokyo. It’s a sand-covered apocalyptic landscape that was ruined by the war between angels and demons decades ago. To survive, he fuses with other creatures into a kind of techno demigod, working and fighting with the hundreds of demons he finds on his way back to his universe. Over time, the story becomes more complex and intriguing, but it rarely becomes the centerpiece of the game. Instead, the focus is on exploring the vast landscape of this hellish Tokyo. Tokyo becomes more intertwined and denser as it moves from region to region. Your top priority is to map areas, fuse demons, and place increasingly powerful and combat-ready monsters in your stables. This helps to advance and determine the fate of the human moral universe.

The philosophical aspect of the story focuses on how to reconstruct the world when given the opportunity. This is a recurring theme of a series that has fascinated me for a long time. Many of the games of Shin Megami Tensei are interested in the basic questions of moral and political philosophy. In particular, 2004 Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne is a high point in the series that has much in common with this latest entry. Gameplay takes precedence over thematic probing, but Shin Megami Tensei V (and the like) asks these difficult questions, especially given that the series has been actively riffing for over 30 years. It remains a rare game that I’m totally interested in. This marriage of fantasy-focused behavior and ethical challenges once again hits me as part of Dune. Dune also took the pulp-like elements of science fiction and combined them with impressive combinations in all media to help enhance Dune when Frank Herbert first published it in 1965. , Returned to the top of its pioneers. Neither global fatigue nor potential ridiculous scene settings cancel each other out. In these series, it makes perfect sense that characters like the game’s heroes and Dune’s Paul Atreides have both a wacky monster to fight and a responsibility across the universe.

Much of the game is spent trying to get along with a strange number of demons.

The series’ internal myths help establish these stories as unique, mysterious, self-aware, and even a little weird, but never judicial. In the case of Megami Tensei 5, the myth explains how the demons you fight and recruit are drawn from all sources. Disrespectful, like Mara, a tanker in the shape of a penis in Buddhist mythology. And even to the angels, literally to the Virgin Mary, through a fleet of archangels and Mary that can be recruited. Shin Megami Tensei is a series of summoning the Mesoamerican winged snake god Quetzalcoatl to fight Baal, the god of fertility in Canaanite mythology, all in an intense metal and techno soundtrack. It is set. If these aspects can make you feel uncomfortable or terrible when combined with another series, here’s that totally ridiculous, sometimes provocative, and very fun.

That fun is most effectively expressed in highly tuned combat. For example, in early games, there isn’t much damage. The difference between an attack that deals 50 damage and an attack that deals 150 damage is very important. These relatively low numbers clearly show the player how effective the strategy is. This is essential knowledge to avoid being trampled. Not as cruel as the other games in the mainline series, but here the player needs to match the devil’s strengths with the enemy’s weaknesses. This feels like you in a rock-paper-scissors super-complex game.

For something very weird and working in many other ways, the gameplay in the series may seem unfortunately familiar. But once again, like Dune, Shin Megami Tenseis’ reputation may not precede its very clear impact on similar, but much more recent works. For beginners, the game focuses on collecting monsters, and type battles may sound like Pokemon. The basic gameplay of Shin Megami Tensei 5s is the same if you burn out in those much easier and definitely repetitive games, or if you associate them with the period of your old life. It may sound like. But just as George Lucas scraped the rough edges of the dune for mainstream consumption in Star Wars, the creators of Pokumon were clearly inspired by the basic structure of Shin Megami Tensei, making it a more difficult element. Abandoned many of the penis monsters and launched one of the most successful media franchises in history. However, while Pokemon has always been a children’s series, Megami Tensei is head-on with older, knowledgeable demographics that are especially appealing to people who may have grown up from Pikachu and friends. .. Darker themes and more meaningful stories make it worth consuming, even if you find yourself exhausted officially as you think promised in the can.

Shin Megami Tensei V is not perfect. The art, music and presentations of the game are the best in the series, but the game itself is not a technical wonder. The graphics are a bit awkward and immersed in a level of fog that blushes the Nintendo 64. The story here, though sometimes confusing, does not realize the tension of the highest point in the series. Still, it turns out that these complaints are easily tolerated in games that are otherwise very peculiar and confident in their own strangeness.

In a spin-off series loved by hardcore follower groups and very popular under its belt, Shin Megami Tensei V may be more prepared than when past entries flew under radar. Arriving at the scene. Being on the Nintendo Switch helps the console boast its own hardcore (and much larger) group of followers. Shin Megami Tensei V is a unique, bizarre and very attractive game that can be as big as its ambitions. The game of Shin Megami Tensei now has a chance to break out on its own, as Villeneuve recently discovered that there is room for an old story like Dune in a landscape of a genre that has changed due to its own influence.

