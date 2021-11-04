Square Enix Roasting Marvels Avengers is hard to read





the Avengers

CD

I have a problem with Marvels Avengers, but I’ve generally come to that defense and in the first year since its release I’ve had little problem recommending it to many players. However, in my recent annual report, I prepared a special section to deal with Marvel’s Avengers’ failure and created Crystal Dynamics on my behalf, the criticism I made in the face of the game publisher itself, Square Enix. It seems pale.

This is pretty cruel:

Marvels Avengers was an ambitious title for us in adopting the Games as a Service (GaaS) model, said Yosuke Matsuda.

We overcame various unexpected difficulties in the final stages of game development, such as the shift to working from home due to a pandemic. We were able to overcome these challenges and release the game, but unfortunately it has not proven to be as successful as we had hoped.

Still, adopting the GaaS model highlights the challenges that future game development efforts may face, such as the need to choose a game design that suits the unique attributes and preferences of the studio or development team. became.

The new challenges addressed in this title have had disappointing results, but I’m confident that the GaaS approach will become more important as the game becomes more service-oriented. How to incorporate this trend into game design to create new experiences is an important question that needs to be answered in the future.

What Matsuda is essentially saying here is that Crystal Dynamics was the wrong studio for the job because Marvel’s Avengers was a big disappointment and GaaS wasn’t included in the skill set.

the Avengers

CD

Let’s wait a moment here.

I think we have to take into account that past expectations for Square Enixs games, especially Western games, seem to be kept at some sort of ridiculously high standard. As we all remember, when Crystal Dynamics was previously criticized, when Tomb Raider often reviewed and sold millions of copies, Square Enix said it still performed poorly. This year, there was also general disagreement between People Can Fly and Square Enix about the decision to release Outriders on the Xbox Game Pass. This seems to have been less sales than either one wanted. And this is about the third or fourth time I’ve heard them mention the Avengers negatively.

Please note that The Avengers is not a shuttered game like Anthem. Still, I consistently produce content. We’ve just released a major expansion and are about to debut a new raid and a Sony-only Spider-Man hero. It has also been confirmed that the content was created in 2022. Sure, these comments seem to have been published earlier this year, but it’s almost worse and not good.

I also think the Avengers deserve some credit here. It was an attractive project enough to secure a one-year contract with Sony. Checks are now available on PS Now and Xbox Game Pass from Sony and Microsoft. And it’s in the top 10 NPD games sold in the last year and is the only non-sequel, non-remake on the list. The new IP is impressive.

the Avengers

CD

Square Enix feels like they literally expected Destiny Avengers to run at that level, even though there are no games in this space that touch Destiny. Or they thought the Avengers name could be as successful as the Avengers box office in the video game market. All these expectations are quite unreasonable.

What’s wrong? If the Avengers are so disappointed, why is it still producing content? I’ve heard that Crystal Dynamics could finally find a relative gold mine by running MCU-based skins in games that are reported to sell very well as well as microtransactions. It means that there is sex. We’ve seen them recover in the last few months, but perhaps they’ve made it possible for future content to turn green.

My point is that the Avengers have problems, but I think they’re still worth more than burning up as a story of warnings from such a unique publisher.If I were Crystal Dynamics, I might consider other options, or other console-manufacturing megacorps that are currently acquiring talented developers, at least given that this is the second game that happened. I feel no

