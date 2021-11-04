New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 14 Release Shock





We already know a lot about the iPhone 14: a brand new design, a super-sized budget model, and a controversial punchhole. But new information reveals a surprising twist on what is arguably Apple’s most ambitious upgrade.

Leak-based Apple iPhone 14 Pro Rendering

Concept details from FORBES Apple Leaks claims to “push” a new iPhone design in 2024 Gordon Kelly

Information and supply chain expert DigiTimes reports that the leak pair had to abandon Apple’s plans to use 3 nanometer (3nm) manufacturing. This is an innovative new chip manufacturing technology that powers the A16 chip in the iPhone. 14. Apple’s primary chip supplier, TSMC, is cited as the cause of the problem. This was an upgrade that could change the game.

The result of the TSMC struggle is that for the first time in its history, the iPhone processor will remain in the same chip manufacturing process for the third consecutive year, including next year. As a result, some customers may postpone device upgrades for another year, giving them a little more time to catch up with Apple’s competitors.

Digitimes agrees that Apple will use the N4P, an extended version of the existing 5nm manufacturing process used on the iPhone 12 and later, for all major 2022 mobile devices.

Why is 3nm so big?

Aside from the fact that Apple will be the world’s first mass-producer of 3nm-based devices, efficiency is the number one reason. The jump from 5nm to 3nm represents a shrinkage of the die, which improves performance by allowing more chips to fit in the same physical space as the previous model.

Apple A15 Bionic chip for iPhone 13 series

Apple

Die shrinkage also reduces the current used by each transistor, reducing power consumption and extending battery life. The cost of manufacturing a silicon wafer is also lower because it is based on the number of manufacturing steps required, not the number of chips. You can also mount more chips on each wafer that jumps from 5nm to 3nm. That means all performance, efficiency and price improvements.

And with significant improvements in all of these areas, there are steps to make a bold entry into design and functionality. This is because the previously restricted size, cost, and heat restrictions have been lifted.

At this stage, it’s unclear how the loss of this next-generation manufacturing process will affect Apple’s ambitious plans for the iPhone 14. Due to the leak, these include a much larger camera sensor, which makes Face ID significantly smaller and more complete. [external] redesign.

Will the feeling of stagnation see iPhone sales go down? That’s possible, but Apple already has a huge budget-friendly trick.

