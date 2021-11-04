Arlos’ new security camera continues to monitor LTE or Wi-Fi





If you want to install a security camera that can monitor even in places without Wi-Fi, or if you are looking for a security camera that can monitor even if your home internet is disconnected, Arlos’ new LTE camera is recommended. The $ 250 Arlo Go 2 LTE / Wi-Fi camera is designed to be installed at some distance, such as in a barn, cabin, or boat dock, and features full HD video recording (but saves to the cloud). Requires a subscription (later), weatherproof, and rechargeable and replaceable battery.

The original ArloGo was pretty expensive at around $ 400 and didn’t support Wi-Fi (thus I couldn’t use a cellular connection as a backup to my home internet like two cans), so it was only recorded in 720p. did not. In the second generation, it has been upgraded to the latest 1080p, giving you a clearer picture of what’s going on. According to Arlo, the camera’s battery lasts up to 3 months when using cellular and up to 8 months when using Wi-Fi, which obviously activates the camera. It depends on the frequency.

Go 2 is weatherproof and features a spotlight and a rechargeable battery. Image: Arlo

Arlo has also added GPS to Go 2 (to help you find GPS in large areas or be stolen), add spotlights that can display nighttime events in color instead of black and white, and upgrade your audio. Did. Talk to someone in real time in front of the camera, rather than a push-to-talk system like a first-generation radio. It’s basically similar to the Arlos Pro 4 camera, but with a focus on being able to be placed anywhere in the cell service.

Unfortunately, if you want easy access to recorded footage or use camera person, animal, or vehicle detection, you’ll have to pay for an Arlos Secure Subscription, but the camera will last for three months. Comes with a free trial. The base version of the service costs $ 3 per month for one camera and $ 10 per month for unlimited cameras (there’s also a premium $ 15 option, including emergency response). If you don’t want to pay for your subscription, the Go 2 can record to a microSD card, but you don’t want to pull the card out of the camera every time you see some of the Go 2s’ appeal. It can be placed at a slightly distant place.

Features available with or without an Arlos subscription. You can put Arlo Go 2 anywhere, but to get the most out of it, you need one or two subscriptions.

Subscriptions are becoming standard across cameras, but you should also be aware of Go 2’s monthly fees. You also need to pay the cellular plan fee to use the LTE function. From Verizon, the only carrier that sells cameras, it costs $ 5 per month (if you add the camera to your shared data plan) to $ 20 per month for unlimited data. Arlo says Go2 will be available for more carriers next year.

Despite these warnings, Go2 has less competition from traditional smart home camera companies. And given its low price and the practicality of being able to put the camera anywhere, there’s a lot of motivation to put up with subscriptions.

