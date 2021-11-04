Watch 20 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay





At this point, you’re still within the scope of your right to book, and it’s pretty hard to refute the Elden Ring … is that true? Today, during the Digital Showcase, publisher Bandai Namco will showcase 15 minutes of the next action-adventure game from FromSoftware. (Updated, 10:20 EST: Finished. It was actually close to 20 minutes. You can see everything below.) See:

Yes, yes, the Elden Ring, first unveiled at E3 2019, made a technical appearance during the Geoff Keighleys Summer Games Fest earlier this year. After two years of crickets about the game, FromSoft debuted a three-minute trailer. Fans of previous studio games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne were definitely delighted. Elden Ring clearly featured the characteristic cocktails of these games of dark fantasy, Gothic mystery, and tough combat. At some point, the horse double-jumped. It dominated.

Following the official release, FromSoft unveiled many details, including the fact that it’s an open-world game and features dynamic weather, in a 15-minute clip that was unveiled for press during GamesCom. Did. (Today’s showcase looks like the same footage.) However, the Elden Ring is largely obscured, except for the blurry footage fragments of the game that were repeatedly leaked a few weeks ago.

Read more: It’s worth knowing all the new Elden Ring news here

Almost all of GamesCom’s details were confirmed in today’s video. In this video, a player character (called Tarnished) navigates a Skyrim-like world full of dragons, trolls, horse-riding beasts, and other nightmarish disgust. Various forms of multiplayer have been identified, including co-op mode, competition mode, and aggression mode. There seems to be no damage from the fall. This is a design choice that needs to be implemented in every game. The showcase ended with a boss battle with many armed giants shown in the screenshot above. Skill-based combat as heavy as you would expect from Soulslike.

But what’s the best part? Pot goblins.

The folklore of a game set in a fictional world called The Lands Between was written specifically by game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin. The Winds of Winter, the sixth mainline novel in the series, has been pushed back over the years, and some fans secretly attribute Elden Ring’s late release to the Martins Society. I argue with you.

G / O media may receive fees

Elden Ring is currently scheduled for release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on February 25, 2022, and has been postponed from the original release date of January 21, 2022. Are these things demos? ) For games, but only in the United States.

Updated, Eastern Standard Time 10:20 AM: Adjusted text to include showcase details.

