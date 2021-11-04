New World update brings changes targeting coin sales, exploits and bugs





The developers of New World have released a patch (update 1.0.5 if you want to be fancy) to combat a variety of in-game issues these days. In addition to a hearty round of bug fixes and gameplay changes to improve combat and outpost rush, the patch also has several updates aimed at addressing coin sales and replication-related exploits. Introduce.

The first is a change focused on coin sales. “We know that many players have seen nasty chat messages from players who spam messages, and we continue to investigate solutions to this problem,” said the MMORPG. The developer describes it in a patch note. “We have discovered that many coin sellers are creating new characters and sending money to other accounts.” To address this, the developers are making some changes. This includes new restrictions on transactions and currency transfers between players of characters below level 10 in less than 72 hours. These restrictions will be lifted when the character reaches a new threshold.

In addition, developers have shifted some of the value of MMO’s early game quest rewards to those that come later in the main story quest line. The total amount of coins earned will be the same. “It will only be delivered in the quest a little later.” In addition to these updates, the team will deploy bans and suspensions on “many of the reported accounts” and will continue to monitor and make further adjustments to the impact of these various changes on game bots and health. I added. as needed.

Regarding exploits, the developers explain that this patch fixes two issues related to duplication. The first means that players can duplicate items using the shed and craft station, and the second is the issue of gold duplication in the territory project introduced by disabling transactions. [the devs] We have confirmed that it will not occur in the future if the transaction needs to be invalidated again. “

📝 See this week’s patch notes for more information on common changes and regular maintenance! https: //t.co/6F2IMgsw2j pic.twitter.com/5W50ZSd3qV

— New World (@playnewworld) November 4, 2021

Regarding the outpost rush change, there are some fixes that address an issue where players would leave Start Fort before the start of the match and players would get stuck in a teleport loop under certain circumstances. The fix also addresses hiccups on some friendly nameplates, which meant they were mistakenly marked as hostile, and a bug that doubled the effect on battle bread buffs.

“We are currently preventing multiple players from interacting with the Outpost Rush altar,” the team adds. “This prevents players from getting multiple summon tokens for every 500 Azos.”

See the note linked to the intro above for a complete overview of Update 1.0.5 changes, including other bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. The patch will be released later today and you can check the downtime in your area at the link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamesn.com/new-world/update-105-patch-notes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

