Zynga bets farm on FarmVille 3 when the iconic game goes on mobile – TechCrunch





It’s been 12 years since Zyngas FarmVille’s animals first grazed the screens of fans around the world.

When launched in 2009, strategy simulation games were Facebook’s first major game to ping friends in news feeds. This quickly turned the simple act of pulling players back into the game, forming addictive loops, and caring for crops into an obsession with fans, including celebrities and politicians. By the end of the first week, FarmVille had reached 1 million active users per day, according to Zynga founder Mark Pincus. From there, the game became viral and became a huge part of the cultural zeitgeist, and with its popularity in 2011, Zynga had more than 300 million users and nearly one-fifth of Facebook’s revenue. Was producing.

However, in 2012, Zynga struggled with pivoting as mobile became the leading platform for casual games. Zynga launched the mobile game FarmVille 2: Country Escape until 2014. This is a side quest that will be followed by FarmVille 2: Country Escape two years later.

To bring the farm franchise to life for a new generation of players, a new leadership led by CEO Frank Gibaud will need to emerge in 2016. In late 2016, Gibeau opened Zyngas Helsinki Studios near mobile giant Supercell, the maker of the hit strategy game Clash of Clans and agricultural simulation Hay Day. Then, in 2018, Zynga hired Nordic game veteran Sonjangeslev from Unity Technologies to lead the development of FarmVille 3.

The original FarmVille was shut down at the end of last year when Adobe ended support for Flash, but according to the president of Zyngas, who published Bernard Kim, it has had more than 700 million installations and 4 billion 5 With more than a fraction, the franchise still has a lot of support. Download the entire Zyngas game portfolio.

TechCrunch talked to ngeslev about why he believes FarmVille 3 will appeal globally, and Pinkus talks about what it means to see the farm world revived, which he created over a decade ago.

Everything about animals

After years of seeking feedback from fans, ngeslev realized that the most desirable feature players wanted was to grow animals. That’s why FarmVille 3: Animals was created to act as a kind of collectable Tamagotchi game. Launched in 150 exotic varieties such as Golden Pheasant, Palm Cock Tao, and Silver Arabian Horse, players have the opportunity to take care of their newborns and mature while earning good parenting rewards. The animals in the herd serve purposes such as spawning and donating wool, but some animals in the game become loyal companions like pets.

While core gameplay is still crop planting and harvesting, animals add layer depth to farm-building activities that bring affluence to the world, ngeslev said.

The secret to the success of the game lies in its ability to surprise and delight players through continuous live updates of content. Nods to Meme’s Grumpy Cat when mini-games such as pig races and hot air balloon rides are offered, and guest appearances by animal influencers are also offered.

And there are cat and dog farmers who can help with tasks such as picking flowers and digging holes. The coolest thing is that the farmer can interact with in-game items such as jumping into a chair or swinging with a swing set. There are also meteorological events that provide dynamic gameplay that affects crop yields, such as rain and snow. The game is designed so that players never run out of things to do.

As part of the Zyngas Forever franchise, FarmVille 3 is expected to monetize with advertising and in-app purchases with the goal of generating $ 100 million annually over the next five years, ngeslev said. increase.

Farm Ville as a metaverse

Zynga founder and chairman Mark Pincus told TechCrunch. Getting it on mobile has been a very long journey. We initially exhibited Farm Ville on stage with Steve Jobs on the iPhone 4 released in 2010, but it was very difficult to sync with a web game for Flash. We’ve always wanted to launch the next generation of FarmVille, but it needed to be a next-level experience, not just an add-on.

Regarding Farm Ville, which evolves into a virtual world like Roblox where bands like Third Eye Blind can play at country fairs, Pinkus said: Start with a square plot of soil and build it into a permanent connected world. That was my original vision for Zynga and social games, so I’ll leave that possibility open.

FarmVille 3 can be played cross-platform on mobile iOS, Android and desktop Mac M1.

