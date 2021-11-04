Animal Crossing’s nasty endless sea bass finally has a purpose





Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Sure, there are a lot of positive things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but there was one argument that could tell all that. It’s a sea bass. Not so anymore! With the New Halloween 2.0 update, Nintendo’s sneaky people have made floppy brighters useful. You can cook them!

As sea eagle-eyed people found at Nintendo Life, last night was the 34.85 million sale switch game that was finally brought for the purpose of those ubiquitous fish, as well as Brewster and first-person cameras. A bastard that surprises early updates. pie. Fish pie. Yes Yes.

Shiva Spy is just one of the recipes found for an incredibly ambiguous Pisces enemy because the game accidentally hyphenates. Also, what has been discovered so far is an even more appetizing grilled sea bass with herbs. Now, to tantalize until you find a recipe, you need one sea bass and five weed masses. The recipe cannot contain the word “lump”. It’s just science.

Read more: Oh snap, Animal Crossing can now give you a piece of the star

Sea bass has long been a headache for Animal Crossing players, always appearing at the end of the hook, regardless of season or time of day, rumbling lines for much more exotic discoveries. And New Horizons exacerbated this, removing its previous goal of support in fishing tournaments. Where they once benefited from the Big Fish competition, ACNH excluded the round from the competition! And, as Ian pointed out last year, tool deterioration also meant that slippery pests would wear down your rod.

G / O media may receive fees

But ring the town bells, release the flock of pigeons, and host an island party. You can cook terrifying sea bass, and its calories are converted into energy that destroys trees. Or in fact you can leave your work around your home as a decoration. This is strange.

