T-Mobile offers customers a free year of Paramount Plus





T-Mobile will once again offer its customers a free streaming contract. Beginning November 9, T-Mobile or Sprint customers (new or existing) with postpaid mobile or home internet plans will be able to sign up for a free annual subscription. Paramount Plus Essentials.

As always, there are caveats to trading. The promotion only includes access to the Paramount Plus Essential plan. This is typically $ 4.99 per month and has limited commercial interruptions. In addition, unlike the $ 9.99 / month premium plan, it doesn’t include live feeds from local CBS stations, but NFL and Champions League games will continue to be available to lower tiers.

If you are a new Paramount Plus subscriber or a customer who has already subscribed to the Essential Monthly Plan, visit the T-Mobiles promotion site on November 9th, log in to your account and sign up for a free account or coupon. Can be obtained. Code for an existing Paramount Plus subscription.

If premium customers are considering trading or have purchased an annual subscription to the service, cancel their existing account, wait for the billing cycle to end, and then use the T-Mobile offer to create a new account. Need to be created. .. (In addition, Paramount Plus warns you that if you are exempt from the limited commercial plan from CBS All Access, you cannot undo it if you cancel.)

Paramount Plus does not send reminders that future offers will expire.

In addition, you will need to provide your credit card information to Paramount Plus to sign up for the transaction. This information will be used by the company to begin billing for subscriptions after the beginning of the year. And with a rather unpleasant move, the promotion page clearly warns that Paramount Plus will not send a reminder that the next offer will expire, so if you’re looking for it, you’re free. You’ll want to make sure you’re watching when the year ends so you don’t get charged.

The new deal is by no means the first free streaming promotion for T-Mobiles. The company has offered unlimited customers free Netflix for years, and recently offered Magenta and Magenta Plus subscribers a free year of Apple TV Plus. We’ve also offered free Quibi access to customers with multiple active lines a year (although Quibi lasted only 7 months, so this may not have been the best deal).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/4/22763109/tmobile-free-year-paramount-plus-essential-plan-promotion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos