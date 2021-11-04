Animal Crossing 2.0 update has hundreds of cool new items





Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Since Nintendo announced Animal Crossing, New Horizons’ Big 2.0 update players have been struggling to create a hiding place for Nook Miles, knowing that good things are available. Currently, the update is live and offers lots of cool new stuff like better hairstyles, outdoor furniture, fairy lights and much more. This will give priority to NookStop again.

After an unexpected release of the ACNHs 2.0 update last night, players discovered a number of new items added to the game. Based on recent data mining, Animal Crossing estimates that there are about 9,000 new things, including color variations. Some of these are purchased with a bell, while others can only be earned by using Nuuk Miles.

The top claim in the latter category is arguably the fairy lights, the outdoor decorations players have long sought, and even the painting on the walls and editing into island photos. Now they are finally here, and for 2,400 Nuuk Miles they can be yours.

G / O media may receive fees

The new pergola and gazebo are also top notch. In fact, there’s plenty of new outdoor furniture that includes ornate park benches, balloon wagons, carnival rides, and many other accents for the player’s island square. The list is long and the average for each item is thousands of miles, so it doesn’t take long for players to run out of reserves.

Want to build a sustainable energy wind farm? You can do it now (RIP bird). Want to turn your island into a giant solar panel? keep it up.

However, there are also some new shortpers that you can buy at the bell, such as swords and teddy bear backpacks.

In fact, there is a set of all-new castle stuff that you can use to go completely medieval or to recreate the Reign of Fire if you want. But things are not cheap. In particular, the castle tower has 250,000 bells. But without this, what else have you saved all that cash for?

Of course, the specific variation of each new item that appears in the player’s Nuuk Kiosk is different. Some people have a pink pergola. Others are getting brown ones. Fortunately, you can always trade with friends and strangers to get the specific version you need. After all, the point of ACNH is that prominent consumption brings people closer. And with the excess of new items in the game’s massive 2.0 update, it looks like it’s set to do it more than ever.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/animal-crossings-got-hundreds-of-cool-new-items-like-f-1847997121 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos