The best iPhone gaming controller now works on Android smartphones, but requires a cable





Last year, a small company called Backbone Labs released Backbone One, arguably the best iPhone game controller on the market today. Starting Thursday, the controller will be available on more devices, including Android smartphones, but it doesn’t work as expected and requires a new Backbone Plus subscription to set up.

To use the controller with other devices: Backbone One is designed to allow you to insert your iPhone in landscape mode into the Lightning port on the right side of the controller. To use Backbone One on devices other than the iPhone, it must be connected to the Lightning port and cannot be built into the controller. Instead, you need to select the type of device to connect to in the Backbone app’s settings menu and then connect the device to the controller with a Lightning-to-USB cable. (Backbone One has a Lightning port for connecting cables.)

Playing Crossy Road Castle on a MacBook Air worked fine

We tested this feature by connecting the Backbone One to the M1 MacBook Air and playing Crossy Road Castle. It worked fine and I had no problems crossing dangerous platforms as a small voxel chicken. I couldn’t test Backbone One on an Android device, but if it works the same as a Mac, it should be a fully functional game controller. If you unsubscribe from Backbone Plus, the Backbone One controller will continue to work on iPhones and non-iPhone devices that you last configured.

Backbone Plus subscriptions not only allow you to use your controller on other devices, but they also have far more benefits. One of the impressive features is that you can stream to Twitch directly from the Backbone app. This means you can easily stream your favorite mobile games, PlayStation and Xbox games via console streaming. In my tests, the Twitch stream video was quite late, which could be due to the network and I didn’t see any performance issues with the iPhone 12 Mini while the broadcast was in progress.

While streaming on Twitch, the orange button on Backbone Ones is surrounded by a purple ring. Image: Backbone Labs

The backbone has also added some new video recording features to its subscription. iOS 15 devices will be able to record from 30fps to 1080p and 60fps. There is also a new smart recording option that allows you to hold down the capture button and record the last 15 seconds of the game. Convenient catalogs of apps such as games, videos, and highlights now show information from a variety of game services, not just native iOS games, improving search.

Backbone Plus gives you access to all app software features. New Backbone users will receive a free one-year service. If you choose to renew, you will be charged $ 49 per year. If you choose not to subscribe, you can still use Backbone One as your iPhone game controller and the app will install software updates on your controller, but you will not be able to take advantage of the other software features provided by. App.

And the current backbone player is lucky. All Backbone users who create an account before Thursday will receive a lifetime free membership in Backbone Plus.

