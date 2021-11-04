Heres Fortnites Jinx League of Legends Crossover Skin





How does Fortnite stay on top of IP crossovers? What about those who have a large video game and a new TV show at the same time?

This is what Fortnite did with this new jinx skin, a character from League of Legends, but Crossover promoted Netflix’s new anime series, Arcane, to drop this weekend and sisters. Starring Vi and Jinx.

A new Jinx skin has been released. It will appear with her accessories, as shown above. Jinx is like a blend of Harley Quinn and Tank Girl, where someone stuffs a lot of firepower and drops it with a crazy smile on her face.

Where is the crazy smile on her face?

Something on the skin itself seems a bit off to me, and I honestly think she lacks her characteristic smile. Believe me, I don’t try to get into a female character, so I need to smile more areas here, that is, it’s part of the look of her signature. If you ask me, take a look at her loading screen coming to Fortnite.

It’s a bit strange to see such a strangely gentle look on her face. I think her eyes also needed to be bigger.

Everything else? Looks great. Good outfits, good accessories, Cammy-style ultra-long blades, and the recent Fortnite, given her trademark look, can comfortably carry out the very long hairstyles needed for a jinx as a character.

Frankly, I’m a little surprised that there is only one skin for Arcane / League of Legends. I thought they were also doing show star Vi, but Jinx is a good start and there are always 150. Other League of Legends champions available if you want to continue crossovers in the future. My guess is that this will be a bestseller and this will not be the last time these two games intersect.

This skin debuted early today by Ninja and The Grefg, and I believe it should be sold when the store changes tonight. As far as I know, Jinx has this one signature style based on the TV series and there is no other look of her from the game.

Come and I’ll pick this up tonight to see what it really looks like.

