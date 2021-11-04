Call of Duty: Vanguard Video-Watch the final multiplayer, campaign, and zombie gameplay first





Call of Duty: Vanguard made his debut on the console and PC on Friday, November 5th and has taken a closer look at the whole thing. You can see the final gameplay in the video embedded in this post. You can also do a full review later today.

A campaign built by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguardtakes players is the origin of World War II special forces. You can see World War II through the eyes of a group of multinational soldiers forming Task Force 1. It also features 20 multiplayer maps with new modes such as Champion Hill, and a World War II-themed zombie co-op experience with Treyarch.

This game is typically the best-selling premium game title of the year, with over 400 million copies sold to date. At its parent company, Activision Blizzard, more than 2,000 people develop Call of Duty games through the Activision division.

And yes, this is the same company involved in sexist proceedings. Continued publicity over California’s claims says the company has tolerated and unfairly injusticed home culture for years, and some people want to boycott the game. became. However, game developers who want to improve their company also want gamers to support them by purchasing games.

That friction could open the door to Electronic Arts, and Electronic Arts will launch its rival Battlefield 2042 title as the latest wargame with multiplayer mode just to make it more competitive. According to EA, more than 7.7 million people participated in the beta version of Battlefield 2042. Still, the Call of Duty title does not include the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile games. Millions of players typically sell 25 to 35 million copies each year.

And this represents a great effort across multiple studios. While Sledgehammer was the lead, Beenox (PC developer), Treyarch (Zombies), High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai and others helped with the development. What’s more, Raven Studios is developing a new caldera map set in Warzone’s Pacific War. The map is coming after the release.

The campaign will take place in four major war theaters: the Middle East (such as the Battle of El Alamein), the Pacific Ocean (Battle of Midway and Bougainville), Berlin, Sterlingrad and Normandy (leading). Until the invasion of D-Day).

There are four main characters you play in a group of special forces operators.

The game begins with Arthur Kingsley, a black soldier from the British Paratroopers who parachutes into France. Lucas Riggs, an Australian soldier fighting in the Middle East. Russian sniper Polina Petrois fighting in Stalingrad is modeled after a real female soldier who was the best sniper in the war in the Soviet Union. Pilot Wade Jackson fighting in the Battle of Midway and watching a battle on the ground at Numanuma in Bougainville.

One of the interesting things about characters is that they are not only diverse in terms of country of origin, but also in terms of gender and race. This is a big difference compared to the Call of Duty game we’ve seen before.

The idea was to capture the turning points of the war where individual soldier heroes made a difference, and show how special forces soldiers could pass through the crucible of fire and finally become skilled soldiers with great missions. war.

As you can see from the video, the images of wargames with realistic environment, realistic characters and fast gameplay are beautiful. These are always features of the Call of Duty game. Activision has also added Ricochet anti-cheat technology to multiplayer games.

In multiplayer, there is Champion Hill mode where you can tournaments in up to 12 squads. In this mode, players either play solo (1v1) or form a squad of duo (2v2) and trio (3v3) to fight in an arena consisting of four maps. It will be the last standing team.

And Zombies feature a crossover narrative with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and a World War II-focused theme in which the Nazis seek to stir the undead to turn the tide of war. My best advice for zombies is to play with people who are better than you, as you can see in the zombie video above, so that they can revive you when you go down.

These videos embedded in the post show gameplay from most parts of the game. Go back late today and check out our reviews.

