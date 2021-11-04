Microsoft warns that Windows 11 features are failing because the certificate has expired





Microsoft has begun to warn Windows 11 users that certain operating system features cannot be loaded because the certificate has expired. The certificate expired on October 31, and Microsoft warns that some Windows 11 users will not be able to open apps such as Snipping Tool, touch keyboards, and emoji panels.

Patches are available to fix some issues, but are currently in preview. This means you have to install it manually from Windows Update. Patch KB4006746 fixes issues with the touch keyboard, voice input, emoji panel, and Windows 11 introductory and tips sections.This patch is for Windows[設定]of[WindowsUpdate]You can find it by checking for updates in the section. 11.11.

Microsoft still needs to fix Snipping Tool

However, Microsoft patches do not address issues with the Snipping Tool app. To alleviate the Snipping Tool issue, use the Print Screen key on your keyboard to paste the screenshot into your document. Microsoft is recommended. You can also paste it into Paint and select the section you want and copy it.

The number of Windows 11 users affected by these issues was unclear, and it was not possible to reproduce the Snipping Tool issue on multiple patched systems. In the event of a problem, some Verge readers report that they can set the system date back to October 30th and launch Snipping Tool to make it work again. Once the app loads successfully, you can change the system date back.

Expired certificates are also causing problems with the account page and input method editor UI in the S mode enabled Windows 11 settings section. It’s not clear when the Snipping Tool and S-mode issues will be resolved. Microsoft says it is currently working on a solution for the Snipping Tool and will only issue S mode and provide updates when more information becomes available.

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 issue occurs just two weeks after having to issue a patch that fixes AMD CPU performance in the OS. A bug caused Ryzen processor performance to drop by up to 15% in certain games.

Updated, November 4, 1:25 pm ET: The article was updated with a Snipping Tool workaround.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/4/22763641/microsoft-windows-11-expired-certificate-snipping-tool-emoji-picker-issues The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos