Why is everyone talking about Activision Blizzard Stock?





Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) became a hot topic in late July after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DEFH) sued video game makers for sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees. I did.

The proceedings resulted in large-scale employee strikes, class proceedings from investors, and major management changes. CEO Bobby Kotick also urged the board to lower salaries to the lowest possible levels until the company’s harassment and discrimination issues were completely resolved.

However, on Wednesday, Activision Blizzard’s share price plunged 14% to a 52-week low after three volatile developments. Diligently hoping for the game, one of Blizzard’s newly appointed leaders, Gen Oneal, has announced that he will leave after just three months of work.

Did investors overreact to that triple pain of bad news, or was the sale of Activision Blizzard justified? Let’s dig deeper and find out.

How bad was Activision Blizzard’s guidance?

Activision Blizzard, like many other video game publishers, faces a tough comparison with last year’s pandemic game surge.

However, despite these challenges, third-quarter sales were $ 2.07 billion, up 6% year-on-year. Its net bookings, which analysts track instead of revenue, increased 6% to $ 1.88 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.

However, for the fourth quarter, which includes the busy holiday shopping season, Activision expects net bookings to decline 9% year-over-year. For the full year, we expect net booking growth to be less than 3%.

Analysts expected net bookings to decline 4% in the fourth quarter and increase 4% for the full year. In a conference call, CFO Armin Zerza said the company maintains a “cautious” view of the vacation quarter.

But the real bad news was around 2022

Activision Blizzard’s fourth-quarter guidance was weak, but it was a real shock when the company announced that it would delay Blizzard’s two most enthusiastic sequels, Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4.

Many gamers expected both sequels to arrive next year, but Zerza gave Blizzard developers “the extra time needed to provide a community-worthy experience” over the phone, He overturned those hopes, saying he was no longer expecting them. A “significant contribution” to 2022 sales from either game.

COO Daniel Allegre also blamed the slowdown in “many individual turnovers,” “intensifying competition in the market for talent,” and “voluntary turnover rates” across the company.

That loss of talent may be related to an open harassment proceeding primarily targeting Blizzard’s “fraternity boy” culture, rather than the company’s other two main studios, Activision and King. Blizzard releases new games much slower than Activision, but nine years after the release of Diablo 3 and five years after Overwatch arrived.

Instead of launching an annual update of the core franchise, as Activision does in Call of Duty, Blizzard is the flagship online role-playing game World of Warcraft, first released in 2004 and repeatedly updated with expansion packs. It relied heavily on recurring income from. ..

However, World of Warcraft has lost momentum since it peaked with 12 million subscribers in 2010, and Blizzard ends the third quarter with only 26 million monthly active users (MAUs) in all games. Did. King:

MAU (million units)

Q3 2020

Fourth quarter of 2020

First quarter of 2021

2nd quarter of 2021

Q3 2021

Activision

111

128

150

127

119

Blizzard

30

29

27

26

26

King

249

240

258

255

245

total

390

397

435

408

390

Therefore, Blizzard looks like the weakest link. Its revenue increased 20% year-over-year in the third quarter, but most of that growth came from the remastered version of Diablo 2 released in 2000, rather than the new game.

In the past, Activision Blizzard launched a new game at Blizzard’s snail pace, as World of Warcraft generated stable revenue and other top franchises, including Diabloand Overwatch, had a dedicated fan base returning with each new sequel. You may have allowed it to develop.

But harassment scandals are now damaging Blizzard’s public image, quitting employees and delaying top games. These challenges show that Blizzard can be a burden to the company’s growth next year.

Activision Blizzard faces a difficult battle

The sudden departure of Gen Oneal, who joined Mike Ibara as Blizzard’s new co-leader in early August to replace J. Allen Black, shows that the storm hasn’t passed.

Activision Blizzard isn’t destined yet-you can still make enough money from Activision’s Call of Duty franchise and King’s Candy Crush mobile games-but Blizzard has a long and difficult time before becoming one of the company’s core growth engines. Facing a fight. Activision’s share price may now look cheap with 19x futures earnings, but the post-earning plunge is justified and its valuation could remain depressed for the foreseeable future.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

