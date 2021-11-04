5 Popular Gift Cards You Can Buy With Bitcoin

Have you been trading Bitcoin and intend to put your money to good use in some way?

While purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies is becoming more common, spending on virtual currencies is restricted due to their volatility.

However, a growing number of businesses across a wide range of industries – from major tech to e-commerce stores – are embracing cryptocurrencies and allowing customers to pay for their goods and services with them.

As more people have started trading in cryptocurrency, e-commerce giants like Amazon are beginning to accept Bitcoin in exchange for gift cards and specific products.

If you are hoping to buy a bitcoin gift card online, here are five websites that offer gift cards with cryptocurrency payment without any hassle. Let’s get started!

5 Gift Cards You Can Buy With Bitcoin

Thanks to the rising popularity of Bitcoins, you can now purchase any gift card from a plethora of well-known brands, ranging from giants like Amazon and iTunes to lesser-known options like Subway gift cards with cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

While the possibilities are endless, here are the top 5 gift cards you can buy with this cryptocurrency.

Amazon Gift Card

The e-commerce giant Amazon has recently launched gift cards that can be purchased with the help of Bitcoin. These gift cards are redeemable on almost every item on their website. The price range of Amazon gift cards starts from 5 USD and goes up to 500 USD and is thus the perfect gift card to send to your loved ones. However, before purchasing, check the terms and conditions and ensure that you purchase the correct gift card that is redeemable specifically in your country.

Spotify Gift Card

Another business hub that started selling gift cards is Spotify. Most people in the USA prefer Spotify for listening to music, and to ensure they have an ad-free memorable music experience, you can give them a Spotify gift card.

Spotify offers various gift cards – you can choose 10, 30, or 60 USD gift cards or buy gift cards for membership for either one, three, or six months! So now your loved one can enjoy music from all around the world, listen to podcasts, all in high-quality audio!

App Stores And iTunes Gift Card

Let’s face it Apple apps on iTunes are pricey. So if you can gift an app store and iTunes gift card to your loved one, imagine how happy it will make them!

These gift cards, too, are specific to certain regions – so make sure to double-check the region of redemption of the gift. But, till before you purchase them. The price range of the app store and iTunes gift card also starts from as low as 5 USD and goes up to 500 USD.

Walmart

Walmart is arguably one of the largest retail supermarkets in the USA, second only to Target. People love shopping from Walmart, and thus, to accommodate more individuals’ preferred payment methods, Walmart, too, has started issuing gift cards in exchange for Bitcoin!

The best part? You won’t even have to visit their offline store to redeem the gift card – Walmart now offers such gift card redemption on their online stores as well. Their gift cards are redeemable in select Walmart stores and do not apply to affiliated stores. So do make sure to read their terms and conditions carefully before purchasing.

PlayStation Store

If your loved one is a gamer, this is the perfect gift card for them. PlayStation Online Store recently announced gift cards instead of Bitcoin, and they have exciting offers starting from 10 USD and going up to 100 USD!

However, make sure the selected purchase region is the USA as these PlayStation gift cards are only redeemable in the USA. Also, you must read the related terms and conditions on the PlayStation website before your purchase!

How To Buy Gift Cards With Bitcoin?

Buying a gift card is an easy task. Here’s how you can purchase gift cards with Bitcoin on most websites –

Go to your desired website and choose the gift cards you want to buy. Then, add them to your shopping cart.

During checkout, select Bitcoin as your preferred mode of payment.

Once you have chosen your preferred payment, open your wallet, and on the checkout page, scan the QR code. And that’s it! Your payment is made via Bitcoin!

Conclusion

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are slowly on the rise. As more people start trading with cryptocurrency, more e-commerce websites will start offering Bitcoin as an accepted mode of payment. And according to reports, even convenience stores will start to accept Bitcoin payments in the near future.

But, till then, check out the platforms mentioned above where you can buy gift cards with bitcoin and put your money to good use today!