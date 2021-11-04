America loves choices. Not a phone.





This article is part of the OnTech newsletter. This is a collection of past columns.

The American smartphone market is stuck.

Over 70% of smartphones purchased by Americans this year were either iPhones or Samsung devices. According to data compiled for me by research firm IDC, sales of smartphone brands other than these two are declining every year.

In many other countries, the combination of smartphone cola and Pepsi dominates, but analysts told me that the United States is a bit strange because it lacks a relatively strong third or fourth competitor. ..

America’s cornerstone idea that having more choices is a good thing. As a rule, when multiple strong car makers and grocery stores are fighting for our business, we get better products and services for less money.

So why are there only two popular smartphone brands in the United States? Samsung and Apple make great phones, but so do other companies.Some of them are selling pretty well, not the United States

Yes, many product categories tend to be dominated by two or three large companies. Until recently, most Americans bought razors and mattresses from a few dominant companies. Then it helped start-ups like Dollar Shave Club and bed-in-box companies like Casper rock things.

Learn about the features of smartphones in the United States, the pros and cons of working here, and whether the smartphone Dollar Shave Club may exist.

The American smartphone market is strange.

Globally, about 80% of smartphones are powered by Google’s Android operating system, and Apple sells almost everything else. But the United States was like a 50-50 split. Samsung is a top seller of Android phones.

Many other countries, such as the United Kingdom and South Korea, where most people own smartphones, are also dominated by Apple and Samsung. But elsewhere, smartphone shopping tends to create more choices and competition. Often from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme and (until recently) Huawei.

Why is America like this?

It’s complicated, but there are two explanations. American wireless providers like AT & T are the kingmakers of phones that win in the US, and there is nothing wrong with the status quo. Second, smartphone sellers other than Apple and Samsung aren’t working very hard to find it difficult to break through in the United States.

Wireless carriers sell about three-quarters of the phones Americans buy and do well with Apple and Samsung.

Apple and Samsung are paying phone service providers a lot to help promote new devices. We may also offer a commission for Verizon store salespeople to push the model to shoppers. Telephone companies also require extensive testing of new phones and US-specific technical requirements.

This is not necessarily malicious or unusual. However, this system favors established smartphone manufacturers who can afford the cost and hassle of teaming up with a wireless provider. Also, the risks of buying a smartphone from a brand are not well known, so many Americans buying new devices continue to use their familiar smartphones.

Some potential smartphone challengers are also pretty good. LG, which was a solid third place in the United States, recently gave up on smartphones. Chinese smartphone brands can struggle in the United States due to government sanctions and concerns that mobile phones by US authorities could be a gateway to Chinese espionage.

Google has begun to focus more on its (perhaps) five-year-old Pixel smartphone lineup with wireless carriers, and the company has cut prices much cheaper than comparable iPhones. (Did you know that Google makes smartphones? Yes, that’s right.)

Is it good or bad for Americans to have two dominant smartphone makers?

Yes.

Two powerful options may be sufficient. Samsung and Apple manufacture excellent phones with a variety of features and prices. Americans are also benefiting from a customer war between US carriers hanging significant discounts on expensive devices. (However, mobile service prices are higher in the United States than in most other rich countries.)

With the US smartphone market frozen, I think there is no chance for fresh ideas. Dollar shave clubs didn’t necessarily make better razors than Gillette, but it made them much more comfortable and cheaper to buy. Casper and his friends made people skip mattress stores and made foam mattresses more mature.

What are the smartphone equivalents we may have missed?

Before going

Google wants to work with the Pentagon again: Three years after employee protests stopped selling technology to the U.S. military, the company tried again by pursuing the Pentagon’s multi-billion dollar cloud computing deal. A report by my colleague Dai Wakabayashi and Kate Conger.

Online Information War in Myanmar: Reuters uses social media to prevent asylum, spread false election claims, and blame citizens for opposition to military rule in Myanmar I’m writing about the army.

Google Street View is a memory: The Observer writers explore how Google Street View features give us a unique glimpse of past locations and loved ones. Street View gives you a panoramic view of the world and all the mysteries, contexts, and ridiculous things that are part of everyday life, Sirin Kale writes.

Embrace this

I know Halloween was a few days ago, but I’m crazy about videos of animals munching on pumpkins. There is a young squirrel digging the internal organs of a pumpkin.

Join us on November 18th for a virtual event to discuss the secrets of a productive and healthy online community. Read more about events and spot bookings here.

If you haven’t already put this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. You can also read past OnTech columns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/04/technology/apple-samsung-smartphones.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos