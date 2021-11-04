Israeli tech department is moving in the wrong direction – TechCrunch





Dampery is a managing partner of Thunder11 Communications Agency. He previously led the Associated Press in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Jonathan “Yoni” Frenkel contributor

On the surface, it is impressive that Israel has about the same number of unicorns as the European Union and has a population of about one-fiftieth. It may seem strange to suggest that the gap can be even larger. Still, it is.

The technology ecosystem is like a flywheel. When the founder sells or publishes, the ecosystem is flooded with money in three ways. The first is clearly the injection of liquidity from investors.

The second effect is the creation of new investors. The idea that a new and wealthy founder (and employee) buys a home first and then starts investing in the startup itself is true. And third, venture capital flows to those who have shown successful innovations in the past. This is a clear halo effect in Israel as well as in San Francisco.

These things happened when early employees of companies such as Google, Uber, and Twitter became investors and founders. And that version is happening in Israel. There, it is not uncommon for employees to express their complete belief that they can do better than the founders who brought them wealth.

Being number 10 in an Israeli success story like Monthly.com or SentinelOne is somewhat like being number 15 in Uber or Instagram. Those who have turned from these employees to founders have the skills and background that investors demand. And Israeli chutzpah can sometimes do the rest.

That’s why Israel promotes 100 privately held unicorns (basically all high-tech companies) worth more than $ 1 billion. Compare to Europe, which has a much larger population and only 125 unicorns. It’s a profound success that demands explanation.

To begin with, European business culture is far more risk averse than Israel for reasons based on past successes. While there are easier ways to live a better life in much of the EU, tech entrepreneurship has long been a more attractive path in Israel due to the poorly established legacy economy.

That paradigm was perfect for a messy society, mostly composed of immigrants and their children, who did not know true peace. A story of the spirit of adventure and its origins that give birth to its cousins, innovations and entrepreneurship. In addition to that, the technology promoted by the security industry and the army, which is the result of the war, introduces mass immigrants from the Soviet Union after the arms race, and you have a story.

Add a COVID factor to the new wrinkles. Israel managed to get out of the pandemic early due to its early bets on vaccines and the fact that its external tech sector (perhaps a tenth of the workforce) was very well suited for remote work. rice field. In addition, Israel raised significant VC funding during the period.

This is happening at the right time. Israeli companies that have already exceeded their weight in areas such as cyber, fintech and SaaS have high expectations in areas such as food technology, agricultural technology, space technology and, of course, vaccines.

But this is where the situation gets darker. Major obstacles can prevent Israel from realizing this potential.

On the surface, Israel seems to be well equipped to supply workers to its industry. In fact, this data shows Israel, which has 135 scientists and engineers for every 10,000 citizens, more than any other developed country. But it’s not enough for the demand generated by the fast-growing technology sector.

According to the 2020 High-Tech Human Capital Report from the Israel Innovation Authority and Start-Up Nation Central, 60% of high-tech companies struggle to find workers and currently have 13,000 unemployed high-tech jobs in the country. there is. Various recent studies have found a chronic shortage of engineers. There was reportedly a vacancy of 14,000 engineers in September.

This supply shortage is pushing up labor costs, making Israeli engineers much more expensive than engineers in most countries. In the era of telecommuting, this drives employers to outsource their work to countries like Ukraine and Romania. This is not a good omen to keep bottling the special source of Startup Nation.

Others are moving in the wrong direction. International math, science and reading scores for Israeli students have plummeted compared to scores in other countries, mainly due to large-scale political dysfunction. Successive governments have allowed the unhindered growth of super-religious schools, which often do not teach mathematics at all.

It is dedicated to half of men studying religion full-time (and most of the other half struggling with the vast religious services bureaucracy) and women raising seven or more children. On average, each is associated with the broader issue of the astonishing expansion of the ultra-Orthodox sector. Another sector that does not participate proportionally to the high-tech economy is the Arab sector in Israel. This is a community with high crime rates, historically underprivileged and underfunded.

One of the obvious approaches is to encourage ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israeli Arabs to integrate into the wider Israel and be given all means. Israel’s lack of funding for Arab towns and schools must end (a process that begins with the baby step of the Arab Party joining the New Deal coalition this year), and the government has told police the crimes that are widespread in this sector. I have to order a crackdown. Funding for schools that do not teach math or science should be denied (one of the many steps required to integrate the ultra-Orthodox).

The Israeli government should take the lead through public-private partnerships on the very approach that has helped foster and fund promising start-ups that have traditionally targeted ways to improve their education systems. The goal is the same: to accelerate the economy. Israel needs to work on education with the same courage to be directed at the Iron Dome or deal with its enemies.

Potential includes improving STEM education (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), especially in the surrounding area. Improve teacher wages. Limit how aggressively parents can intervene. Encourage external programs such as the Full Stack Academy and other coding academies to open schools in Israel. Work with technology giants like Wix to further develop Silicon Valley-style campuses that nurture local talent.

Starting students early by teaching coding and programming helps military forces focus on R & D and cognitive areas, expand adoption into new population groups, and thus create new employees in the engineering sector. May be useful.

None of this is easy, but the cost of complacency is high. Doing nothing and expecting the best is worse than nothing. It will fritter the monumental gift that mysterious fate somehow gave to the Jewish state.

