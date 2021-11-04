How memory and storage innovation is becoming increasingly important for industry transformation





The following comments are from Chris Jacobs, Vice President of Marketing for the Micron Technologies Embedded Business Unit, and Chris Moore, Vice President of Marketing for the Microns Mobile Business Unit. They have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

How are Microns customers changing their way of thinking about data?

Chris Moore: I’ve heard a lot of excitement around 5G: it’s here and deployed around the world, resulting in wider bandwidth and lower latency. Smartphones are the first devices to take advantage of 5G capabilities, improving the user experience in areas such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and rich media streaming. However, the most exciting aspect of 5G is that it is designed to connect billions of edge infrastructure endpoints from a variety of industries, not just smartphones.

Chris Jacobs: With the proliferation of 5G connectivity, AI capabilities can be extended to new locations, bringing computing, memory, and storage resources closer to the source of the data, maximizing the value and impact of the data. I would like to call this the intelligent edge. Customers are taking a new approach to where and how to deploy their computing infrastructure, enabling innovative applications such as self-driving cars, intelligent communities, and smart factories.

How is Micron helping to address the data challenges in these industries?

Jacobs: It all starts with in-depth collaboration with our customers and partners, and we best understand the requirements of our solutions and how innovative Micron memory and storage technologies can help our customers succeed. We work with our customers through direct collaboration. This is a product built to your needs with features such as robustness, reliability, longevity, power and space efficiency, performance, connectivity to other devices, or edge-to-cloud connectivity. And can provide technology.

Moore: One consideration is that customers are usually already using AI to excel in these types of data-intensive applications. AI requires a lot of computing power, but the increase in demand comes at a cost. Therefore, it is important that smartphones and other Internet of Things or edge devices are as power efficient as possible. We will focus on this with both low-power dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and managed NAND solutions to help our customers maximize battery life.

How are customers using Micron Technology to address these markets and opportunities?

Moore: We have a great collaboration between all the major mobile manufacturers. Photography is one of the use cases that influences smartphone purchase decisions, and AI actually helps us all become good photographers. Xiaomi Inc. Helped bring the world’s first LPDDR5 memory-enabled phone to market. The additional memory performance and bandwidth provided by LPDDR5 compared to the previous generation LPDDR4 is important for enabling computational photography and other AI-powered applications.

Jacobs: Our automotive and industrial customers often prioritize features such as durability (that is, heat or vibration tolerance) and efficiency (both power and space) when building solutions. .. In automobiles, Autotalks has realized an all (C-V2X) system from cellular vehicles where the power efficiency and thermal immunity of Micron memory can pass obstacles and detect objects farther than existing technologies. I admit that.

Another great example of relying on Micron memory performance and low latency characteristics is by Uhnder Inc. It claims that digital imaging radar offers better resolution and contrast than analog radar solutions, providing the opportunity to improve traffic safety through increased capabilities. Detects moving or standing objects, large or small, both short and long distances. For the industrial market, Kontron’s solutions are built on Micron’s memory and storage infrastructure, enabling applications such as visual AI and quality inspection using smart manufacturing robots.

How does Micron see these market requirements evolve over the next few years?

Moore: Users continue to want to integrate everything they do on their mobile phones more instantly and seamlessly. Examples include using advanced levels of photography, high-resolution real-time games, and AI to create a personalized experience for every individual user while maintaining or extending battery life. This means that you need more bandwidth and more capacity while using less power.

Jacobs: The more quickly you can store and analyze your data, the more opportunities you have to gain important insights from it. Self-driving cars are a good example. To do that, you need advanced computing resources. This is a true data center on the wheel, but its use cases can truly change people’s lives. Or consider an automatic welding inspection at a smart factory. This requires significant AI resources, but can significantly improve quality and efficiency. To provide these features, you need capacity and performance in a confined space.

Do you have a final idea?

Jacobs: We have been a reliable partner for many years in areas such as the automotive and industry. We are proud to have gained the top market share in the automotive industry and established our position as a leader in industrial IoT through our commitment to these markets. We’ll mention this because there have been some changes in the last few years, but the biggest changes haven’t been made yet and require an innovative memory and storage solution. With a dedicated global customer lab, Micron helps customers navigate these new bodies of water by leading innovation and partnerships across a diverse ecosystem.

Moore: Engaging in the memory and storage business is an exciting time. As the world becomes more dependent on data-driven insights, Microns’ memory and storage expertise and industry role are becoming increasingly important. Micron is better than ever in delivering a technology portfolio that unleashes unmatched industry innovation.

