MTG Arena November Game Status: Complete Notes and Updates





November in Magic: The Gathering Arena will introduce the Draft Arena Open with the release of Innistrad: Crimson Bow, along with a new upgraded event.

The new standard legal set, Innistrad: Crimson Bau (VOW), will be released via MTG Arena on November 11th. The new set includes several new limited archetypes, as well as several new and return mechanisms. And the new set comes with a series of events, including a limited draft MTG Arena Open Tournament.

MTG Arena Open Draft

The MTG Arena Open Draft will be held from December 4th to 5th and will feature Best of One and Best of 3 gameplay within the VOW Limited Draft. Players can only compete in either format on the first day and only through the best three on the second day. Details will be announced before the digital launch of VOW on November 11th.

Gathering MTG Arena Event

To celebrate the global launch of VOW, an all-access event called The Gathering will be held from November 24th to 28th. There is no entry to the event and players can access all standard legal cards in MTG Arena to create their decks. Singleton format.

VOW limited format schedule

The digital release of VOW allows players to participate in premier draft and sealed events. The quick draft event will start later in the month.

VOW Seal: November 11th to December 3rd VOW Premier Draft: November 11th to February 10th VOW Traditional Draft: November 11th to February 10th VOW Quick Draft: November 26th to December 10th Mid-November Magic Update

Wizards of the Coast maintains Midweek Magic, but has removed the promo code to resume the event where local game stores gather safely. In exchange for the promo code, the prize has been extended to three. This includes cosmetic rewards and rare IRC rewards.

To celebrate the digital release of VOW, Midweek Magic on November 16th introduces the free-to-play Phantom VOW Quick Draft. Phantom events do not allow players to add cards selected during the draft to the library.

The mid-week Magic event from November 9th to 11th is a historic singleton via One for All.

All other November MTG Arena events

The first major event to take place via the MTG Arena in November is the Crafters Challenge. With an admission fee of 2,000 gems, players have full access to all standard legal cards to build a standard format deck. Event rewards include rare and mythic rare wildcards in addition to gems.

Extensions have also been applied to jump-ins! event. At the time of writing, the end date of the event was not disclosed. However, WotC is adding 10 VOW packets to the jump-in! At the time of release.

