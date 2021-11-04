Elden Ring debuts 15 minutes of new gameplay





FromSoftware’s latest Souls game, Elden Ring, was featured at a livestream event showing a new 15-minute video of the biggest gameplay chunk ever seen. The preview debuted some exciting features like never before, such as creating items and a highly detailed world map. You can also get a glimpse of the crowd’s favorite spirit horses.

The Elden Ring footage comes from a PC build and shows a striking visual of the world known as Lands Between. Instead of a bonfire or lantern, the place of grace is now a place where Turnished can rest and replenish his health. Occasionally, touching a place of grace will generate a beacon that can guide the player to the next goal. This definitely helps in such a seemingly large and vast world. To help you travel the world, you gave me the Spirit Horse, my favorite part of the demo. I wish I had the opportunity to deepen my ties with The Witcher 3 Spirit Horse Ala Roach. It’s unclear if the spirit hose can be stroked, but I understand that it can be used to feed and fight and bounce spirit springs. Fly in the air and reach a hill.

BANDAI NAMCO

Epona, eat your heart.

The demo previewed the cooperation system and called in a ferocious barbaric woman to assist her boss. For those who want to play offline to avoid potential intrusions, you can summon spirits for a short time to help defeat enemy packs. According to the video, there are different types of spirits, and you can combine spirit parties to find the one that best suits your playing style. For those of us (me, or me) struggling with some of the more difficult elements of the Souls game, this spirit helper system will surely help.

The preview didn’t go into too much detail about what Elden Ring was talking about, but I met a woman with a tattoo named Melina. Also, one of the game’s bosses, Godric the Golden, is a long-lost lanister, a self-proclaimed king of all golden things with an ax-bouncing lion, and may be influenced by George RRMartins. .. game.

The preview ended with a new trailer and the release of collector and premium collectors of the game (which was spoiled earlier in the day by a Twitch commercial). Premium Edition buyers can now pre-order with a 1: 1 replica of the sweet butt worn by the winged helmet, Malenia and Michela blades.

Elden Ring hit PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on February 22, 2022.

