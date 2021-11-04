Where to find Katrina in Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch





Screenshot: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: Brewster isn’t the only favorite of New Horizons fans this week. In addition to Sea Shanty singing Kappei and others, fortune teller Katrina is back with the 2.0 update and is ready to offer all sorts of bonuses at a price.

Katrina, who dates back to the original Animal Crossing series, can influence how she plays the game, based on her lucky reading. Some make the villagers love you, others avoid you. Katrina can help make you rich or completely ruin your luck. But for that to happen, you first need to find her. Here’s how to track her with ACNH:

Pull out 100,000 bells. Yes, that’s how much she costs. Tell Orville to fly to Herb Island. Wilbur tells us that the herbs are missing when we get there. Follow the path under the wooden arch and find herbs chatting with Harriet. Climb the merchant village. Go find the Lloid gyroid in the lower left corner of the map. Give the gyroid 100,000 bells and summon Katrina in hell. The next day, Shell is waiting for you on Harvs Island.

Screenshot: Nintendo

As long as you can afford it, it’s easy enough. If you are impatient, you can time travel and skip her travel time whenever she is summoned. From there, she can offer you up to one property per day. Her predictions vary, but some players report that she can give you a day when the tools won’t break. Also, she’s really weird and it’s a lot of fun to hang out.

ACNH fans were previously worried that she might be driven solely by the in-game phone app. A year and a half after it was announced, she was able to share a mysterious premonition in the form of a wacky DM, but little else. It’s safe to see her finally due.

