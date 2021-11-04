Scaling Online Learning: Innovation, Technology and Talent Case Studies





With the recent evacuation of staff at Gies College of Business, Brooke Elliott was asked to choose a meme that best represents her current situation. She chose two stick figures in the carton who were looking towards the sun under the following words: We understand it. “

For Elliott, Vice Dean of Online Learning at Gies, this almost explains the unprecedented growth of online learning at the University of Illinois Business School. From the first cohort of 116 students in Gies’ long-distance iMBA six years ago, 4,608 students are now enrolled in the school’s disruptive $ 22,500 online MBA. Another online degree option. Gies’ $ 11,000 Master of Business Administration, despite being launched just a year ago, boasts about 690 students. This is the launch of the most successful graduate program to date at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champagne Campus.

Much of the growth has taken place after Elliott, then Dean of Accounting at Geese, took over online learning in February 2020, when the pandemic’s full power began to strike. During the 2020 iMBA acquisition, Gies processed a record 1,577 new online MBA students, attracting 3,280 applicants from around the world.

The iMBA program alone was attended by approximately 2,600 to 4,388 students. “The pandemic has made growth tremendous,” says Elliott. “Of course, we were building for growth, but it wasn’t. We were aiming to be our current location two grades ahead. So we I jumped for 3 years. “

Explosive growth has created major scaling challenges

This type of explosive growth poses significant challenges, from infrastructure designed to accept and engage students, to the faculty and staff needed to deliver high-quality programs online. In the midst of a pandemic, when most universities cut budgets or kept all costs down, Gies’ online initiative required a large amount of new investment.

Top priority issue? Almost double the size in about 18 months while maintaining the quality of online learning. When asked how he did it, Elliott laughed, “All my team works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.” She admits that she is like a hard worker and has never worked so hard in her life. “I work most of the time,” she says flatly. “I’m always thinking about it. I’m a worker. I have a working spirit. I just like to work.”

But to successfully expand your online bachelor’s degree program at Gies, she’s not just the addition of a huge number of faculty and staff, a major innovation in online engagement and reputation, and an educational technology company that is pioneering breakthrough technology. Needed a number of new partnerships with. To achieve Geese’s goal of democratizing higher education.

Work more like a tech startup than a big public university school

How Gies scaled is a case study that is not possible, especially in academia. Elliott and her colleagues work more like tech startup professionals than a large public university business school. “Our team is required to operate in a completely different way,” says Elliott. “It’s ambiguous. Their role isn’t clearly defined. They work in an interdisciplinary team. The decision-maker may not be the one with the highest title. Go to the world of technology. But within the university system, that doesn’t happen. ”

Except that it happened in Geese. Elliott has added at least 15 full-time and 20 part-time staff, including a new assistant for educational innovation, Dean. She has increased the number of teachers she teaches online from 45 to 60. On the management side, the number of staff has increased from 27 to 45. The education and learning team has increased from 36 to 70 staff, excluding teachers. There are currently 300 course assistants, mainly PhD and graduate students in specific course-related areas, supporting grade evaluation, evaluation, and student involvement. Some courses, which can be filled with 1,200 students, require as many as 60-80 course assistants.

Geese Dean Jeffrey Brown went to the bat over and over again to get an investment for its super-growth. “It’s a testament to Jeff and the university that they knew this was the path of growth and this was the future of Illinois, even when all the universities were in a financial recession,” Elliott said. Says. “So they allowed us to continue employment, even when other units on campus were not allowed to hire.”

How to make a big class feel smaller

The central issue is how to make a large internet class feel small. Due to the virtual nature of the course (reducing the class to a single computer screen displaying about 40 students), class sessions are held in a physical auditorium with hundreds of learners. Looks smaller than. Current students do not appear to be plagued by class size (see Gies’ Celebration of Passionate Believers in iMBA).

Before the tremendous growth, the biggest course was about 800, “adds Elliott. “We have built a learning team of chief teachers, associate teachers who tend to be full-time teachers, and head teaching assistants (TAs), assistant TAs, and course assistants of 30-60 people. The model is 800. Even one student really worked. When I started crossing over 1,000 students in the course, I started to worry that the students might not have the same access to their chief faculty member.

To cope with the huge growth, Geese has adopted many new initiatives and strategies. In addition to the large addition of staff, schools are moving to a collaborative education model to deepen student engagement with teachers, create a new cohort start of the program, partner with educational technology companies to evaluate students. We are developing new AI-enabled software for scale and add virtual global immersion.

