Farmville 3 bets farms with cheesy launch trailers and next-generation features

Do you remember the farm building?

I think the game was originally released on Facebook and shut down as another victim of the pandemic at the end of 2020 because Facebook has decided to stop supporting Flash-based games.

It was the same year that Demon’s Souls, Borderlands, Batman: Arkham Asylum, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 appeared. Uncharted 2: Thief and Dragon Age: Same year as the origin.

Alongside these titles, Farmville was pretty poor, but by March 2010 it had more than 83 million monthly users.

Now Zynga is betting on the farm again. This time around, we’re betting on the improved, graphically superior next-generation Farmville 3 launched today from Thursday’s deep blue.

Here’s a terribly healthy, deep and cheesy launch trailer:

Of course, the big question is whether there is a lot of room for Farmville 3 in today’s mobile environment. Facebook games are completely gone, but they have been replaced by touchscreen mobile titles. Zynga was once the king of copying (or getting) successful mobile and Facebook titles, but today the company is just one of many titles.

The competition is fierce and you can choose from a myriad of similar strategy games, including highly successful titles like Supercell’s Hay Day. Mobile preferences are also changing, with games such as Clash of Clans and Arena of Valor dominating mobile revenue charts.

FarmVille 2: Country Escape appeared in 2014, and FarmVille 2: Country Escape appeared on mobile devices two years later. It wasn’t the original great success either.

Farmville 3 is available today on iOS, Android and Apple M1 devices. It boasts many new features that set it apart from previous entries in the series, such as:

We collect, breed and raise more than 150 species of animals, from the mainstay chickens and cows to exotic tigers and fluffy alpaca. A world of lively breathing on a farmbuilding journey Control weather patterns with dynamic in-game mechanics to accelerate crop growth, catch more fish and earn more coins Fully customizable Environment Dress up farmer’s hands with seasonal outfits such as Halloween pumpkin outfits, or choose from a number of themed design options such as modern decor and Victorian décor for farm, animal Add a personal touch to your home, or vehicle.Neighboring Social Gameplay Features Form your own co-op, exchange merchandise with other players, collaborate to win events and unique decorations

The question is whether this resonates with modern gamers. How much nostalgia affects the success of the game? In a way, Farmville feels nostalgic at this point, reminding us of a simpler era where all iPhones and touchscreen devices are still novel and unfamiliar, with far fewer games to choose from. When the word app means appetizer.

But Zynga does not rely on the past to produce its present success. Farmville 3 is the title of a live service, where players can expect mini-games such as pig races, hot air balloon rides, and dynamic weather events, as well as continually updating content to keep things fresh. ..

Zynga discovered that Mark Pincus envisioned the game grow into something with its own metaverse, similar to Fortnite and Roblox. Pincus told TechCrunch that from the first time he thought about FarmVille, it was the beginning of the Metaverse, and he could start with a plot of earthen squares and incorporate it into a permanent connected world. I did. That was my original vision for Zynga and social games, so I’ll leave that possibility open.

Zynga plans to monetize the game through advertising and in-app purchases. The company aims to generate $ 100 million over the next five years. Over time you will know if the game will be successful.

