Do you use T-Mobile?You can get a free year of Paramount Plus





viewimage / Shutterstock.com

T-Mobile loves tossing giveaways to subscribers, and the latest offers a one-year Paramount + just for using T-Mobile. Unfortunately, the giveaway will start on November 9, 2021, so you’ll have to wait a bit before you can use the free streaming service.

This transaction applies to new or existing T-Mobile or Sprint customers’ postpaid mobile or home internet plans. This means that anyone with a T-Mobile prepaid plan should stop doing this. However, new subscribers can use the free gifts, so they can switch to the postpaid plan at any time.

You can get one year of Paramount + Essential plan. This is a $ 4.99 / month plan that includes some ads. Cheaper plans also don’t give you access to live feeds from your local CBS station. It’s available on an ad-free $ 9.99 / month plan. However, you can watch the NFL and Champions League matches. This is a big reason to register for Paramount + in the first place.

Suppose you are new to Paramount +, or you are already using the Essential plan. In that case, you can go live to the T-Mobile promotion page, log in to your T-Mobile account, and then create a new Paramount + account or get a coupon code to add to your existing subscription. You can sign up for a free gift.

If you have a higher-priced plan or purchased an annual subscription, cancel your existing account, wait until the end of your current billing cycle, and then create a new account through T-Mobile transactions. need to do it. It’s a bit painful, but at least you can still get a free gift.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/766580/use-t-mobile-you-can-get-a-free-year-of-paramount-plus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos