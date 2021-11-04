Five pandemic innovations that will change your trip forever





UV-C has bactericidal properties that combat COVID-19 and other annoyances both in the air and on the surface. Depending on the location, new UV-C installations are done via HVAC, escalator railings, or illuminated robots that move and disinfect via airports and planes.

When properly installed and operated, the UV-C system can kill all kinds of bacteria and bacteria. Even seasonal flu bugs can be zapping before they spread. COVID-19 can come and go, but it’s a normal pathogen that doesn’t go away, Veloz says.

QR code of restaurant

In the early days of the pandemic, when the COVID-19 infection was not yet fully understood, the restaurant hurriedly provided a QR code. You can scan a small black box of pixelated dots and dashes with your smartphone to display the menu, order from the menu and pay the invoice. All of these have limited virus spread interactions with the server.

The previous fears that people could catch the virus through menus and other surfaces have been disproved, but the code has proven useful, especially in the case of a late pandemic worker shortage. Probably settled.

However, such convenience can mean a trade-off with privacy. This is because small code can collect large amounts of information from users. Some QR programs only order food, while others mine data such as meal history, age, and gender for patrons. The restaurant can use that information to send coupons, event invitations, and sell to third parties.

Jay Stanley, senior policy analyst at ACLU, said it is an example of a company using COVID-19 to extend tracking. By migrating everything to mobile, people will have access to new tracking and control methods.

Travelers need to be aware that QR codes can be hacked. Scanning and ordering dinner can put your credit card at risk instead. Stanley recommends treating the QR code as if it were a link in an unknown email. Use your mobile phone to search restaurant menus on the Internet or install a protective app such as Kaspersky QR Scanner. This will warn the user if the code is insecure.

Contact tracing tool

The public health group used contact tracing methods to identify and track people who may have been exposed to infections such as Zika and HIV, and provided counseling, screening, and treatment. These traditional tools typically used telephone calls to ask individuals who they were in contact with and continued to investigate their exposure. With the pandemic, authorities have expanded such efforts to implement new high-tech efforts to track and inform the spread of the virus.

For example, Apple and Google have added contact tracing capabilities to their new smartphone software. This allows users to opt in and be alerted if they come into close contact with an infected person.

There was strong awareness of the value and important role of contact tracing in the prevention and management of infectious diseases, said Elizabeth Lou, senior analyst on infectious disease and immunization policy at the State and Territory Health Officials Association. Bush says. However, I have never seen it implemented on the scale of COVID-19.

Other technologies such as automatic text, virus heatmaps, and even CCTV with facial recognition may help track other infections and prepare for the next pandemic.

However, even with the flashy new apps, phone calls and personal engagement are still at the heart of public health. These tools are intended to enhance traditional contact tracing, but they are not a replacement, says Ruebush.

COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of technology. The downside is that it can be even more difficult to turn off your smartphone while on vacation. And again, Wonderlast is stronger than ever, and you’re lost at a moment when it’s not yet used by digital code.

Jackie Snow is a Washington, DC-based writer specializing in travel and technology. Follow her on Instagram.

