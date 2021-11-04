Google confirms new Android threat: millions of users are affected





Android has 2.5 billion users worldwide, and after Google confirms that there are millions of users affected by dangerous new scams sent directly from the Play Store, all users You need to be careful.

Google Android 12

Google is from Forbes More Google critics explain why you should quit Chrome Gordon Kelly

This news is the result of an Avast investigation. Security specialists include a scam in which 151 Google Play Store-approved apps disguised as games, custom keyboards, photo editors, QR code scanners, etc. trick users into receiving premium SMS subscriptions up to $ 40 per month. I found that there is. And these apps have been downloaded more than 10 million times by Android users in more than 80 counties, including the United States.

Avast warns that payments for these scams can be overlooked for weeks or months, and that billing will continue even if affected users uninstall these apps. According to Avast, the only way to stop them is to contact your mobile operator and disable the reception of all premium SMS messages.

In response, Google reviewed Avast’s findings and removed all 151 malicious apps from the Play Store. This will prevent new users from being scammed, but users who have already downloaded the app will continue to have problems until both are uninstalled and contacted by their mobile operator. Avast has a complete list of all scam apps and we encourage you to check it out.

Google isn’t the only one to approve harmful apps to the official store. This year, Apple repeatedly headlined the App Store for approving fraudulent app factories and mispromoting them (1,2,3,4,5). According to court documents earlier this year, Eric Friedman, head of Apple’s Fraud Engineering Algorithms and Risk, brought App Store security to the gun battle with plastic butter knives and brought you to Hawaii’s airport rather than a drug. He said he was like a pretty woman welcoming him. Sniff the dog.

Therefore, please be careful. Just because an app is registered in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store does not mean that it is automatically secure. Please check the reviews carefully and stay vigilant.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

Forbes Details

Chromes’ 2021 zero-day hack confirmed 15 times, Google issues critical update

Google critics explain why Chrome should be quit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2021/11/04/google-android-new-security-threat-millions-affected/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos